If You're Looking For The Best Fast Food Burger, Diners Urge You To Stay Far From This Classic Drive-Thru
Fast food burgers aren't created equally, and some are downright offensive. According to diners, Sonic's burgers are the fast food abomination to steer clear of. "They have the worst fast food burgers hands down," says a disgruntled customer on Reddit.
A more in-depth review of a Sonic burger on Reddit gets into the details of subpar taste and texture. "There was way too much mayo on it... and it tasted extremely salty," it stated. Comments from other Reddit threads complained about how overwhelmingly salty Sonic burgers are. As for the consistency, the review continues, " the texture of the meat started giving me the ick. It was too... soft (not tender but disturbingly soft)? Wet?" What one Redditor thought was wet, another Sonic customer on Facebook considered overly greasy. "It was so greasy I thought it may have been cooked in French fry grease instead of being fried," they said.
Another Redditor wrote, "I didn't mind the taste of the burgers but I always bit into something hard. It grossed me out so I stopped going." It seems that texture is the biggest offender for customers. At the other end of the spectrum, many Redditors found the burgers to be overly dry and some even compared them to school cafeteria cheeseburgers. Another Redditor thought the "dry, shriveled patties remind me of horrible carnival food." Whether it's overly greasy and mushy or dry and shriveled, neither Sonic burger experience sounds like one we would want to have.
Better Sonic options and burger upgrades
According to some Redditors, you might just be ordering the wrong burger. Classic burgers and cheeseburgers get a lot of hate, but one Redditor thought "the triple smasher with bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mayo, and mustard, no ketchup, checked all the boxes for a good fast food burger for me." Furthermore, an overly greasy smashburger is actually desirable, according to many contrarians who chimed in on the Facebook review of Sonic's smashburger. If you're looking to upgrade a Sonic burger to make it worth ordering, you can look to Sonic's secret menu hacks, like adding barbecue sauce to a bacon cheeseburger or ordering the Ring Leader Loaded Burger with onion rings, grilled onions, and cheddar cheese instead of American cheese.
Of course, you can skip the burgers altogether to be on the safe side. Save your next burger run for a fast food chain that really lives up to the hype, like In-N-Out or Five Guys, our top spots in a fast food burger ranking. Sonic may not be a good place for burgers, but customers on Reddit rave about its drinks. Check out our list of Sonic drink customizations to guide you to the best order. Another Redditor opines, "breakfast is actually the star of the menu, the Ultimate Meat and Cheese breakfast burrito is probably my favorite fast food breakfast." To that effect, we ranked the Ultimate Meat and Cheese breakfast burrito second in our taste test of Sonic breakfast items.