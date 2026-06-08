If You're Looking For The Best Fast Food Burger, Diners Urge You To Stay Far From This Classic Drive-Thru

Fast food burgers aren't created equally, and some are downright offensive. According to diners, Sonic's burgers are the fast food abomination to steer clear of. "They have the worst fast food burgers hands down," says a disgruntled customer on Reddit.

A more in-depth review of a Sonic burger on Reddit gets into the details of subpar taste and texture. "There was way too much mayo on it... and it tasted extremely salty," it stated. Comments from other Reddit threads complained about how overwhelmingly salty Sonic burgers are. As for the consistency, the review continues, " the texture of the meat started giving me the ick. It was too... soft (not tender but disturbingly soft)? Wet?" What one Redditor thought was wet, another Sonic customer on Facebook considered overly greasy. "It was so greasy I thought it may have been cooked in French fry grease instead of being fried," they said.

Another Redditor wrote, "I didn't mind the taste of the burgers but I always bit into something hard. It grossed me out so I stopped going." It seems that texture is the biggest offender for customers. At the other end of the spectrum, many Redditors found the burgers to be overly dry and some even compared them to school cafeteria cheeseburgers. Another Redditor thought the "dry, shriveled patties remind me of horrible carnival food." Whether it's overly greasy and mushy or dry and shriveled, neither Sonic burger experience sounds like one we would want to have.