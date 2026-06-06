Give Beef Stroganoff A Spicy Upgrade For An Extra Warm Comfort Dish

There are few dishes as hearty and as soul-warming as beef stroganoff. While it is a boomer dish through and through, there is something that is so inviting and comforting about the combination of chewy egg noodles, umami beef and mushrooms, and cream sauce. While you can keep the timeless recipe the same as when your parents enjoyed it, beef stroganoff allows for endless opportunities for experimentation. And one of the best ways to give it a facelift is to turn to a spicy and unexpected condiment: gochujang.

Our spicy gochujang beef stroganoff recipe puts the flavor of the Korean condiment center-stage. It keeps some elements the same, including the seared beef and veggies, but adds a tablespoon of the paste, alongside tomato paste and soy sauce, to the base. Gochujang is known for its sweet and spicy flavor profile, though it also offers a miso-adjacent funk to the sauce. The condiment stands out in this recipe in particular because beef stroganoff's sauce is so creamy and rich, so it needs a bit of heat to balance and ground it. We also love how the spicy paste highlights the savoriness of the mushrooms, beef, and soy sauce, sharpening the dish's flavors and making it that much more satisfying.