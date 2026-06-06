Give Beef Stroganoff A Spicy Upgrade For An Extra Warm Comfort Dish
There are few dishes as hearty and as soul-warming as beef stroganoff. While it is a boomer dish through and through, there is something that is so inviting and comforting about the combination of chewy egg noodles, umami beef and mushrooms, and cream sauce. While you can keep the timeless recipe the same as when your parents enjoyed it, beef stroganoff allows for endless opportunities for experimentation. And one of the best ways to give it a facelift is to turn to a spicy and unexpected condiment: gochujang.
Our spicy gochujang beef stroganoff recipe puts the flavor of the Korean condiment center-stage. It keeps some elements the same, including the seared beef and veggies, but adds a tablespoon of the paste, alongside tomato paste and soy sauce, to the base. Gochujang is known for its sweet and spicy flavor profile, though it also offers a miso-adjacent funk to the sauce. The condiment stands out in this recipe in particular because beef stroganoff's sauce is so creamy and rich, so it needs a bit of heat to balance and ground it. We also love how the spicy paste highlights the savoriness of the mushrooms, beef, and soy sauce, sharpening the dish's flavors and making it that much more satisfying.
Offset the heat of gochujang with other ingredients
Gochujang is a great condiment to add to this dish because you don't need to use a whole lot to get your point across. Since it's so spicy (seriously, don't try a piece of it from the spoon ... ask us how we know), you can add more or less depending on what your tolerance is. And, if you like the depth that gochujang can offer, but aren't a fan of the spice, we'd recommend adding a little bit of miso instead. That way, you'll get the distinctive, fermented funk without searing your taste buds.
You can also mitigate the heat by adding more cooling, fatty ingredients. Our recipe already calls for adding heavy cream, though a dollop of sour cream would also do you well. Just make sure to add it at the right time to prevent clumping. So what are you waiting for? Add this spicy gochujang beef stroganoff recipe to your upgraded comfort food repertoire.