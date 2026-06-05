This Overlooked Budget-Friendly Red Beer Doesn't Sacrifice Flavor (Yes, It's Still Around)

Those who have sampled the Irish Red are pleased that it offers the same taste and body they remembered. "Killian's used to be sold in a 24oz tall glass at an UNO Pizzeria next to the dorm in undergrad for $2.50, so that's what we all drank. Marveled at its flavor, and its price point," wrote one user on Reddit. "Killian's was my first legal 6-pack purchase the day I turned 21," added another. Clocking in at 5.4% ABV, the brew holds its own along the continuum of lighter domestic pours and specialty craft beers. Connoisseurs will notice that the beer is richer and creamier than a typical American lager, yet it remains less expensive than many of the craft 6-packs that cost $14 or more.

The story of George Killian's Irish Red adds to the lore, as the recipe of the beer dates back to 1864 when a ruby ale called Enniscorthy Ruby Ale was first brewed in Ireland. Though the original Irish brewery closed, the brand persevered, and Coors took over U.S. licensing rights in 1981. The beer can pair well with classic pub food, and its affordability has landed it a place on our list of best 6-packs for under $10. Depending on the retailer and the region of purchase, a 6-pack can be priced from $7, while a 12-pack runs around $17, keeping it competitive with domestic beers while still offering a fuller flavor profile.