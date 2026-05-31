What Tim Hortons Does With Leftover Donuts

Who doesn't love perusing the cabinets at a Tim Hortons to choose the best flavor? The problem is that the case often stays quite populated right up until closing time — meaning those donuts have to go somewhere. You may think this means an end-of-the-night windfall of donuts for staff, but in many cases, staff aren't permitted to take home leftovers. Whether that's Tim Hortons in its Canadian land of origin, or in its second home of the USA, the destiny of leftover donuts is rarely straightforward. Some stores work with nonprofit companies to find leftovers a new home and reduce waste, while others have clear orders: Leftovers go in the trash.

Despite millions of families facing food insecurity in the United States and the problem of excess food waste, these two issues don't cancel each other out. Tim Hortons employees on Reddit discuss the reasons why they believe the word from the top is often to toss leftovers out. One user suggested that franchise owners or managers don't permit staff to take donuts home because "they don't want people to overproduce food in order to take it home." Another user also explained that the policy treated donuts as a form of compensation, saying: "Corporate thought that if workers took home the leftovers that 'we would make extra' so they stopped allowing it."