These States Have Made It Illegal To Throw Food Away

It seems that food surplus is getting eaten, and not just because people are discovering dishes that originated as ways to use leftovers; they're also donating edible excess food. The Bill Emerson Good Samaritan Food Donation Act and a 2023 update broadened protections to include direct donations and "Good Samaritan price" sales, removing a big fear barrier for restaurants and grocers, too. For instance, when places like McDonald's have to deal with leftover food, they may have previously only donated specially prepared meals, not leftovers. Pair that with the permanent enhanced tax deduction for donated food inventory, and you get a practical reason to move product to people instead of bins.

Large generators are increasingly required to have written agreements with food-recovery orgs and to keep records of what they donate. Some jurisdictions even say you cannot intentionally spoil recoverable food. Distance and scale guardrails are also installed. For example, Rhode Island triggers school diversion and donation duties only when an institution produces enough organic waste and is close to a processor, so logistics pencil out. The result is a push toward prevention and donation.

Individuals and companies can also learn to compost at home to turn scraps into soil amendments. This process creates biogas energy and a fertilizer-like digestate, and states are using policy to grow that infrastructure. After tightening its commercial threshold, Massachusetts reports a larger organics sector and continued diversion gains. Vermont offers a different lever: pay-as-you-throw pricing that makes trash cost reflect volume or weight, which encourages households to separate scraps. The EPA's latest analysis found that 61% of methane generated by landfilled food isn't captured. Early signals show the systems working: Vermont's food rescue network reported big upticks in recovered food after the ban, and statewide analyses estimate roughly half of food scraps are now diverted.