What Does McDonald's Do With Leftover Food?

With an annual revenue of over $25 billion, according to the chain's 2024 annual report, it's safe to say that Mickey D's (or whichever other nickname you call McDonald's) turns around massive amounts of food every single year. Inevitably, some of those Happy Meals are leftover, so what exactly happens to whatever the chain doesn't sell? Generally speaking, the food gets disposed of in alignment with special guidelines for dealing with food waste that McDonald's reportedly follows. Very rarely do employees take any leftovers home. The company also donates ingredients and freshly cooked meals when it can.

McDonald's adapted its guidelines from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) steps for dealing with food waste. Per the EPA's recommendation, minimizing the opportunities for waste throughout the supply chain is the number one step for addressing food waste. Next comes donating and upcycling, followed by using the waste for animal feed, composting, or disposing of it through anaerobic digestion, in that order. Due to these procedures, McDonald's reports that it wastes "less than 1% of its edible food stock."

While we can't know exactly how McDonald's implements these practices, we do know that the employees are required to record the specific menu items wasted on each shift. McDonald's partners with organizations that help coordinate and distribute donations of food, such as Food Donation Connection, The Global FoodBanking Network, and Feeding America, per the chain's website.