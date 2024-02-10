16 Signs You Should Throw Out Your Fast Food Before Eating It

Reliability and consistency are two of the main reasons fast food became so popular in the first place, but not all fast food meals are created equal. As someone who has worked as both a manager and a cook in a multitude of different fast food restaurants and kitchens, I know how wildly the quality of food can vary. If you've ever found yourself regretting eating a fast food meal instead of just throwing it out, you aren't alone.

Thankfully, there are many ways to figure out if you might be about to ingest something dangerous ahead of time, rather than accidentally subjecting your body to an unpleasant and potentially harmful experience. From the atmosphere of a restaurant's lobby to the color or texture of the food on your plate, telltale signs that you should throw out your fast food before eating it do exist. You just have to keep an eye out for them.