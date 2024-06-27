11 Dishes That Originated As Ways To Use Leftovers

We're all sick of hearing about inflation, but it's hard to ignore the fact that, according to information provided by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, consumer prices rose 21.75% between January 2020 and May 2024. Combine that with a pricey housing market and flatlining wages, finding ways to save money has become more important than ever. There are many ways, but one of the easiest is cooking at home. Not only does making your own meals save money, but it can also leave you with the invaluable gift of leftovers. But, as convenient as a fridge full of leftovers can be, the monotony of eating the same dishes day after day gets old fast.

Instead of suffering through another uninspiring casserole, take inspiration from recipes that give leftovers new life. The dishes on this list come from countries around the world, but they're united in their ability to transform leftovers on the brink of spoilage into entirely new meals. Whether you're looking for a creative way to repurpose last night's roasted vegetables or trying to revive stale bread, these recipes offer a delicious solution. So, the next time you find yourself staring at ingredients that seem better suited for the compost heap, try one of these dishes. You'll save money, and chances are, you'll discover a new fave along the way.