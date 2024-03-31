Bubble And Squeak (A Classic Leftover Makeover) Recipe

Have you ever heard of bubble and squeak? Considering its rather fantastical name, if you didn't grow up in the U.K. you might well be excused for thinking that this wasn't a food item at all. The Brits certainly have a knack for creativity when it comes to naming their dishes, from rumbledethumps (cheesy mashed potatoes with cabbage) to spotted dick (a dried fruit-based pudding) and toad in the hole (sausages baked in a fluffy batter).

The whimsically titled bubble and squeak is simply a pan-fried mixture of potatoes, cabbage, and any other leftover cooked veg, cooked up until crisp and then usually served for breakfast, brunch, or lunch along with eggs, bacon, and other sides. Apparently named after the noise the ingredients make as they cook, this dish is the perfect way to use up any odds and ends from the fridge to make a hearty and nutritious meal.

This bubble and squeak was created by Tasting Table's resident British recipe developer Jennine Rye. According to Rye, the art to a good bubble and squeak is patience. As the ingredients sit and cook in the pan, they form a delicious golden brown crust, and the longer this is allowed to form, the richer the resulting flavor of the dish. So why not see how long your patience can hold out and try this classic leftover makeover recipe yourself?