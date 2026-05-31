How To Know When To Repair Vs Replace Your Countertops

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Your countertops are often the most heavily used part of the kitchen, and they inevitably develop scratches, stains, or cracks over time. When any damage to the surface has reached the point where it's no longer a pleasure to work with or look at, you have two options: repair and refresh the finish, or replace the whole thing. Replacing your kitchen countertops is an expensive endeavor, so your first instinct might be to opt for a refinish — but it's not always the best use of money.

There are a few things to take into consideration, but the most obvious is the level of damage. Scuffs, scratches, and chips can be filled, buffed, or painted, but larger cracks or warping can be a sign that the structure is compromised. The material of the kitchen counter will determine how easy it is to repair. Surfaces like butcher's block or Corian can be sorted out with a bit of DIY, but natural stone generally needs a professional's touch, which will increase the cost of repairs significantly.

Some abide by the rule that if the repair is more than 50% of the cost to replace, then a replacement is the best option, but this is when you need to consider the age of the countertop. A crack in a new and otherwise unscathed counter is probably better repaired. If you're considering refinishing a countertop that's nearing the end of its expected lifespan, it would make sense to simply replace it a little earlier than you might have planned.