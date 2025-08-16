What To Know Before Repairing Chipped And Cracked Countertops

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Anyone who considers their kitchen a haven knows the way it looks, feels, and functions is important. When something is out of sync or not as it should be, home chefs can be thrown for a spin. Even a tiny chip in the kitchen countertop can feel like the culinary equivalent of stepping on a Lego while barefoot.

Chipped or cracked countertops are one of those kitchen headaches that feel bigger than they usually are — especially when you're staring at it mid-meal prep or preparing your morning caffeine fix. In fact, whether it's general wear and tear, heat damage, or a dropped saucepan that did the trick, damaged countertops can age your space fast. The good news is that you don't need to replace the entire countertop in most cases. If you have the right tools, a little patience, and a clear understanding of your surface material, a bit of DIY work may do just the trick.

To find out everything you need to know about repairing kitchen countertop chips, cracks, and more, we spoke to Rohan Jain, Director at RJ Projects. With Jain's expert advice, we can help guide you through most common DIY repair mistakes, learn what materials you need for different surfaces, and when your countertop need a more professional approach. Spoiler: Super glue might not be the miracle solution TikTok says it is.