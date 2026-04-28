The Easiest Way To Know If Your Countertops Need Replacing

When trying to sell or add value to your home, the kitchen is a great place to start. It is a hot spot that many new buyers will look at, and a space you probably spend a good amount of time in. A kitchen remodel can garner 70% to 96% return on the money you spend, so it's also a wise long-term investment if you are in the market for upgrades. While your cabinets might just need updated hardware, the countertops can pose a trickier problem to tackle — particularly when it comes to deciding between a replacement and refurbishment.

Deciding between replacing and refurbishing your kitchen countertops is something that Cara Woodhouse, founder and principal designer of Cara Woodhouse Interiors, has dealt with quite a lot. She told Tasting Table that there are some clear-cut signs that a remodel is necessary. "Heavy staining that has penetrated deep into porous materials or widespread etching that has altered the surface integrity often requires more intensive work than it is worth," said Woodhouse. "At that point, you are investing in a temporary fix rather than a long-term solution."

While age comes as a common concern, that isn't necessarily a sign you need to replace your counters. "Age can absolutely be a determining factor when deciding whether to refurbish or replace countertops, but it is less about the number of years and more about how the material has aged over time," Woodhouse advised.