The Absolute Best Red Robin Appetizer Comes Stacked Sky High

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Red Robbin has an impressive lineup of enormous burgers, not to mention bottomless fries that are always hot, crispy, and fresh out of the fryer. But the chain also has a tantalizing list of appetizers you don't want to miss out on. And we sampled every appetizer at Red Robin to find the best ones to order. We ranked each appetizer according to taste, texture, and how it compared to its competitors. According to our ranking, the absolute best Red Robin appetizer is the Onion Ring Tower.

This towering pile of onion rings comes impressively displayed, with 13 rings stacked at least a foot high over a metal rod. That said, you can get a half-stack, known as the Onion Ring Shorty, with around six onion rings if you want a personal-sized appetizer. They come with Ranch and Campfire sauce, a creamy, smoky, and sweet blend of mayo, barbecue sauce, and spices. The presentation alone was worth a top spot in our ranking, but the taste and texture were what really blew us away. These onion rings were huge with a light and shatteringly crispy breading that was fried to a deep golden perfection. They were so satisfying to bite into, holding their shape even after multiple bites and dips in the sauces. The crunch of the breading contrasted beautifully with the tender, melt-in-your-mouth onion for an award-winning texture. The savoriness and spicy coating complemented the caramelized aromatic flavor of the fried onion.