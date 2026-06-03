Is There A 'Wrong' Type Of Tortilla For Quesadillas?

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Mexican food in the US is a tricky subject. There are many regional Mexican cuisines in the country itself, but once you get across the border, there is a whole slew of Mexican-inspired food to lump in as well. The quesadilla in particular is an interesting dish across cultures. It has deep roots in Mexican cuisine, but those roots don't look much like the microwaved flour tortilla packed with shredded cheddar that often carries the moniker in The States. To help sort out what a quesadilla actually is, and whether or not there's a right tortilla choice for making one, we sat down with Claudette Zepeda, chef and author of "Cooking the Borderlands".

"I grew up in a house that made do with what we had," Zepeda says, "and if we did not have corn tortillas or masa harina, but we had flour and didn't have the money to buy tortillas, we made flour tortillas." The question of when to use corn versus flour tortillas is much simpler to answer when only one is an option. When you are hankering to whip up one of your favorite quesadilla recipes, you just have to work with what's available, which happens to work just fine for quesadillas. "I wish I could rant on about how picky I am about my quesadillas," Zepeda says. "The reality is that I love them in any way that I can get them. The ones that make me especially emotional, however, are the deep-fried, fresh masa quesadillas."