Walmart Vs Target: Which Has The Best Bagged Salads, According To Reviews

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Delivering veggies, dressing, and toppings all in one, bagged salad kits are a near-perfect healthy lunch, though you definitely pay a bit extra for the convenience. That's why Walmart and Target's cheaper store-brand salads can be so tempting — but which chain sells the superior products? To help you decide where to shop, we compared reviews of similar Walmart Marketside bagged salads and Target Good & Gather salads, taking taste, consistency, and prices into consideration to see which store's lineup is better.

Starting off with Walmart, customers find its Marketside salads to be tasty and incredibly convenient when fresh, but note that the greens go bad quickly or are already past their prime upon purchase, especially when ordered via delivery (spoiled produce is a frequent Walmart delivery complaint). Additionally, ingredient ratios can be inconsistent. "It's a good value, just make sure to have your own croutons and dressing," wrote one reviewer of Marketside Caesar salad. "Dressing, like all kits and premade, is half what they should give." Several other Marketside salads get complaints about the same issue, so stock a few bottled salad dressings in advance.

More pressingly, customers say the Marketside Southwest and Avocado Ranch salads contain way too much cabbage and few other greens. "The cabbage was bitter and that was the pervasive overriding flavor," said one reviewer of the Southwest. "No other vegetables were noticed." And while the Kale Pecan Cranberry kit is deemed one of the most delicious Marketside salads by reviewers, multiple shoppers have found bags consisting mainly of shredded carrots with almost no kale.