The Frequent Walmart Complaint Customers Have With Food Deliveries

So, why is Walmart produce so bad when you get it delivered? It largely comes down to your shopper. Choosing fruit or vegetables that are the perfect level of ripeness and blemish-free isn't rocket science, but it does take a good eye, some patience, and gentle handling. Part of the reason why produce quality is hit or miss, and let's be honest, it's often a miss, is because of the pressure to shop for multiple orders at a fast pace. This can mean shoppers are rushing through aisles, choosing the nearest available produce without taking the time to inspect every inch for moldy spots or damage, like you would if you shop in-store. And even if you do go inside to shop yourself, Walmart's produce isn't the best quality to begin with.

Additionally, your shopper can either be store employees or Spark delivery drivers, who are independent contractors. Either way, customers have complaints about both types of shoppers, although there are a few good ones out there. Still, many don't want to take the risk of getting a conscientious shopper who picks the best produce every time. Some say paying a bit more for Walmart's InHome service, switching to Instacart, or shopping at another grocery store altogether solved their problems, but, ultimately, there's no guarantee you'll get quality produce wherever you shop. Luckily, Walmart makes it easy to get refunds through the app. However, after a while, this can feel like Groundhog Day, and you can even get banned if your account gets flagged for requesting too many refunds. At a certain point, it's time to find a better source for produce, which you can find in our ranking of grocery store produce sections.