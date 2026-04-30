The Frequent Walmart Complaint Customers Have With Food Deliveries
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Walmart makes it cheap and easy to stock up on pantry staples, but sometimes, there's a hidden cost. Whether it's slow checkout lines, poor customer service, or having to wait an eternity for an employee to open a locked case, there are many frequent complaints customers make about Walmart. The retailer's delivery service is one area that seems especially prone to flub-ups, including missing and out-of-stock items, as well as deliveries going to the wrong house. And one of the most common complaints has to be the quality of the produce. Grocery delivery apps, in general, are often associated with questionable produce quality, but Walmart's service takes it to another level and customers have had enough. It's just one more reason why many people are turning away from grocery delivery apps.
Way too many forum threads and customer reviews state that delivered produce is either moldy, rotten, overripe, puny, or badly damaged. One Reddit user complained that they kept getting produce that's "rotten dumpster quality." "I'm talking moldy, limp, leaking yellow juices, and obviously spoiled vegetables," they added. Another Redditor complained that they received "loose produce just dumped in a [Walmart] bag, which means it rolled around a dirty cart before reaching checkout." This common occurrence can be especially frustrating if you're counting on it for dinner that night or just don't want to have to deal with refunds and re-ordering. Needless to say, many customers are swearing off Walmart altogether after several bad experiences.
Why does Walmart consistently deliver bad produce?
So, why is Walmart produce so bad when you get it delivered? It largely comes down to your shopper. Choosing fruit or vegetables that are the perfect level of ripeness and blemish-free isn't rocket science, but it does take a good eye, some patience, and gentle handling. Part of the reason why produce quality is hit or miss, and let's be honest, it's often a miss, is because of the pressure to shop for multiple orders at a fast pace. This can mean shoppers are rushing through aisles, choosing the nearest available produce without taking the time to inspect every inch for moldy spots or damage, like you would if you shop in-store. And even if you do go inside to shop yourself, Walmart's produce isn't the best quality to begin with.
Additionally, your shopper can either be store employees or Spark delivery drivers, who are independent contractors. Either way, customers have complaints about both types of shoppers, although there are a few good ones out there. Still, many don't want to take the risk of getting a conscientious shopper who picks the best produce every time. Some say paying a bit more for Walmart's InHome service, switching to Instacart, or shopping at another grocery store altogether solved their problems, but, ultimately, there's no guarantee you'll get quality produce wherever you shop. Luckily, Walmart makes it easy to get refunds through the app. However, after a while, this can feel like Groundhog Day, and you can even get banned if your account gets flagged for requesting too many refunds. At a certain point, it's time to find a better source for produce, which you can find in our ranking of grocery store produce sections.