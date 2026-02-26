12 Target Good & Gather Salad Kits, Ranked

What takes a salad from good to great? For some, the lettuce makes or breaks a salad, providing that structural base and textural contrast to keep things interesting. Others yet believe that it all comes down to the dressing, one that ideally adds plenty of flavor while coating each and every piece of lettuce or other mix-in. For some, however, a good salad comes down to its convenience to prepare.

Perhaps the easiest way to check the convenience box is by purchasing a store-bought salad kit, and there's certainly no shortage of options out there. Both Trader Joe's and Aldi are well-known salad kit purveyors, and another perhaps lesser-known option is Target, and more specifically, Target's Good & Gather brand. These salad kits not only come with lettuce (or in many cases cabbage) bases, but they all include some sort of toppings or mix-ins (often cheese, croutons, or some other textural element) and a dressing packet.

To determine the best of the best Target salad kits, I taste-tested 12 distinct flavors, ultimately landing on one that stood out above the rest. Considering that all of these kits followed a similar formula but ultimately boasted different ingredients, dressings, and mix-ins, this ranking largely came down to the texture of the lettuce and mix-ins, cohesiveness of the salad as a whole, and flavor of the dressing (because I am one of those people who thinks a good dressing truly makes or breaks a salad).