Trader Joe's Vs Aldi: Which Store Has The Better Salad Kits?

Sometimes the last thing you want to do is prep salad for the week. Buying a bunch of ingredients to spend the last bit of evening free time chopping away can be really tedious, let alone expensive — especially if you are prepping for one. You end up with extra produce that sits in the fridge and goes bad, or you eat the same salad over and over, which just continues to wilt as each day passes. Luckily, many grocery stores carry a variety of salad kits these days, for only a few dollars each.

Aldi and Trader Joe's are two grocery chains that stock their own salad kits, each with dressing and toppings included. There are tons of styles to choose from, which is great for mixing it up during the week. But how do you know which ones are worth trying? I decided to pick up a few salad kits from both chains, choosing a Caesar salad kit, a Southwest-inspired kit, and an Asian-inspired kit from each, and set out to see which grocery store makes them the best. I organized the Aldi and Trader Joe's salad kits by salad style, but read until the end to find out which chain takes the ultimate crown.