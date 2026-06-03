The Handy $4 Aldi BBQ Accessory Meat Lovers Should Grab ASAP

Aldi is a great place to stock up on all of your summer essentials, whether that's affordable wine or fresh produce. The German retailer even offers a range of grill-ready meats. But if you want to track down some of the best backyard gems, you need to head straight to the Aldi Finds aisle, where you can nab everything from affordable beach toys and volleyballs to picnic blankets. There's also a brilliant accessory available right now for any barbecue enthusiast: the Crofton White Spice Jar.

The Crofton Spice Jar is perfect for those who like to season their meat either indoors or right on the grill. The caddy has five compartments separated by a plastic insert, allowing you to store all of your favorite barbecue spices and herbs in one place.

It also has a handle for easy transportation, and you can see each spice clearly through the plastic exterior. There's a tight-fitting lid to keep everything fresh, too, and it comes with four small spoons for easy sprinkling. The best part? It costs just $3.99 and comes in two colors: white and transparent blue.