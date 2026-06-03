The Handy $4 Aldi BBQ Accessory Meat Lovers Should Grab ASAP
Aldi is a great place to stock up on all of your summer essentials, whether that's affordable wine or fresh produce. The German retailer even offers a range of grill-ready meats. But if you want to track down some of the best backyard gems, you need to head straight to the Aldi Finds aisle, where you can nab everything from affordable beach toys and volleyballs to picnic blankets. There's also a brilliant accessory available right now for any barbecue enthusiast: the Crofton White Spice Jar.
The Crofton Spice Jar is perfect for those who like to season their meat either indoors or right on the grill. The caddy has five compartments separated by a plastic insert, allowing you to store all of your favorite barbecue spices and herbs in one place.
It also has a handle for easy transportation, and you can see each spice clearly through the plastic exterior. There's a tight-fitting lid to keep everything fresh, too, and it comes with four small spoons for easy sprinkling. The best part? It costs just $3.99 and comes in two colors: white and transparent blue.
The best barbecue spices to have on hand this summer
If you get your hands on one of the caddies, you'll need to figure out the five spices you want to store. Garlic powder is often considered a grilling essential, as are paprika, onion powder, and crushed red pepper. As for herbs, you'll need things like oregano and parsley for the best grilled chicken, while rosemary or thyme will seriously elevate your steak.
Of course, salt and pepper are essentials, so you might want to add them to avoid carrying out your grinders. If you want to change things up, consider using the most underrated barbecue seasonings on Amazon. And you can use the Crofton Spice Jar for other purposes, like storing coffee, tea leaves, or baking ingredients. A caddy always makes life easier when camping, too.
Aldi has a bunch of other cookout essentials on offer if you feel like doing more shopping. You can nab some great deals on planters, garden furniture, and coolers. There are even pet pools and tents in the Aldi Finds aisle lined up for June. As for the food, here are the best Aldi items to throw on the grill this season. It really is a one-stop shop if you catch it at the right time.