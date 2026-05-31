12 Creative Ways To Use Burger Patties That Go Beyond The Bun

If you've got a package of burger patties in your fridge or freezer, the natural assumption is that you'll be stacking them into soft buns with all of your favorite toppings. This is, of course, a fantastic way to enjoy the succulent meat, but it's far from the only option. Burger patties are incredibly versatile, and there are a whole host of delicious ways to prepare them that go beyond the bun. Left whole or crumbled into smaller chunks, the meat can enhance everything from comforting pasta dishes to hearty breakfast bowls, adding richness, sustenance, and a welcome protein boost.

Burger patties are ideal for pairing with melty cheeses, rich sauces, and fluffy grains. You can use them to elevate to other carb- or veggie-based dishes, or even sandwich them between something a little more unexpected than a standard bun. Satisfying, juicy, and packed with savory flavor, the patties are a convenient way to add something special to your meals. So, if you don't have burger buns to hand or simply fancy switching things up, give one of these creative alternatives a try.