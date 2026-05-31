12 Creative Ways To Use Burger Patties That Go Beyond The Bun
If you've got a package of burger patties in your fridge or freezer, the natural assumption is that you'll be stacking them into soft buns with all of your favorite toppings. This is, of course, a fantastic way to enjoy the succulent meat, but it's far from the only option. Burger patties are incredibly versatile, and there are a whole host of delicious ways to prepare them that go beyond the bun. Left whole or crumbled into smaller chunks, the meat can enhance everything from comforting pasta dishes to hearty breakfast bowls, adding richness, sustenance, and a welcome protein boost.
Burger patties are ideal for pairing with melty cheeses, rich sauces, and fluffy grains. You can use them to elevate to other carb- or veggie-based dishes, or even sandwich them between something a little more unexpected than a standard bun. Satisfying, juicy, and packed with savory flavor, the patties are a convenient way to add something special to your meals. So, if you don't have burger buns to hand or simply fancy switching things up, give one of these creative alternatives a try.
Create a burger bowl
If you fancy enjoying your burger patties in a lighter format, try making them the star of a colorful burger bowl. With this approach, there's endless opportunity for customization, whether you're in the mood for crisp salad, hearty grains, or tender roasted veggies.
To build the base of your bowl, start with a layer of cooked rice, quinoa, cubed roasted potatoes, or leafy greens. Then, you can go in with a selection of your favorite vegetables. The burgers will pair beautifully with tomatoes, lettuce, avocado, bell peppers, and red onion, as well as roasted butternut squash, zucchini, or broccoli, so there are plenty of ways to add color and nutrients. To really lean into the burger theme, you could also throw in some diced pickles and a good scattering of shredded cheddar cheese.
When it comes to prepping the burgers, you can pan-fry, grill, or air-fry as normal. Feel free to sprinkle some seasonings over the meat before cooking, such as garlic powder, paprika, or oregano. Once cooked, the patties can be left whole or chopped up for a more even distribution of meaty flavor. Finishing the bowl with a creamy dressing is always a great idea, too. Think classic burger sauce, Russian dressing, or a spicy chipotle aioli.
Turn them into quesadillas
Burger patties absolutely have their place in a Mexican spread, serving as a heartier alternative to ground beef in dishes like quesadillas, tacos, and enchiladas. By swapping in the succulent patties, you'll give the dish more bite and substance, while keeping things comforting and familiar.
To transform burgers into quesadillas, just stuff shredded cheese, the pre-cooked burger patties, and any fresh toppings of your choice between two tortillas, cooking everything in a skillet until perfectly melty-crisp. You can go with traditional burger add-ins like shredded lettuce and tomatoes, or opt for Mexican-inspired classics like guacamole, pico de gallo, or chopped cilantro.
The patties will work just as well in tacos, though chopping or crumbling the cooked meat will likely yield a more balanced bite. Alternatively, you can thin the patties out by whipping up a batch of smash burger tacos. Press the tortillas firmly on top of the raw patties as they cook in a hot skillet, and you'll get an even layer of beautifully browned meat across each taco. The smash tacos can then be folded and adorned with fresh toppings as normal (think pink pickled onions, crumbled cotija, or a squeeze of fresh lime).
Make them the centerpiece of Salisbury steak
Salisbury steak is a wonderfully comforting medley of beef patties and a rich, savory gravy. Making this dish typically involves shaping the patties from scratch with ground beef and other mix-ins like diced onion, garlic, and Worcestershire sauce. But, to streamline the prep and make this dish more weeknight-appropriate, just reach for premade burger patties instead.
The patties will require a brief pan-sear, then you'll set them aside while you prepare the sauce. The traditional approach is to saute sliced mushrooms and aromatics, then add butter and flour to create a roux, before whisking in beef broth. A splash of red wine will also help to amp up the sophistication factor, and fresh herbs like thyme or rosemary will fit right in, too. Then comes the crucial simmering step, where the burgers are finished in the sauce to infuse the meat with even more savory depth, and ensure an ultra-juicy result.
The gravy-smothered burgers will taste incredible served with creamy mashed potatoes and a side of steamed greens. You could even top the patties off with some jammy caramelized onions or a sprinkle of fresh parsley for an extra pop of brightness.
Upgrade a grilled cheese
To give a grilled cheese a meaty twist, nestle some hamburger patties between those golden, crispy slices. The tender beef is an exceptional match for the rich, melty cheese, and the results are undeniably moreish. This is an amazing way to turn the lunchtime favorite into a more filling, protein-packed meal, and the sandwich is just as easily customizable as the traditional version.
You'll need to cook the burger patties beforehand, or grab pre-cooked leftovers if you have them. Then, it's a simple case of assembling the cheese sandwiches as per your go-to grilled cheese recipe, piling in sliced or shredded cheddar, Havarti, Gruyère, or any other cheese varieties that take your fancy. The only difference is that you'll also throw in a beef patty. Cooked until hot and melty, the sandwiches become an indulgent hybrid that's crunchy on the outside and deeply savory in the middle.
If you'd like to take things a step further, there are plenty of extras that'll fit right in. For the classic patty melt approach, add a layer of caramelized onions to the sandwiches. A swipe of creamy, tangy burger sauce would also go down a treat, as would sliced pickles, jalapeños, or slices of crispy bacon.
Use them to stuff veggies
Stuffed veggies offer the perfect blend of freshness and heartiness, and bell peppers, zucchini, and mushrooms are all top picks for loading with other savory goodies. Beef is no stranger to these kinds of dishes, but ground meat is usually the go-to. However, burger patties offer a pre-seasoned, perfectly portioned shortcut to a rich, satisfying filling, making prep even simpler.
Chopping or crumbling the burgers after cooking is your best bet here, and you can combine the meat with other grains, seasonings, or sauteed veggies to create a well-rounded filling. Cooked rice or quinoa makes an excellent base, while onions and garlic are great for adding savory depth. For a saucier consistency, mix in some canned tomatoes, marinara sauce, or enchilada sauce. Or, spice things up with a dash of paprika, chili powder, or cumin. Once everything has been spooned into the hollowed-out veggies, finish your meaty creations with a good sprinkling of shredded cheese, and they're ready for baking.
The burger-stuffed vegetables can also be elevated with fresh toppings right before serving. Chopped herbs like parsley or cilantro will instantly brighten things up, or you could take a Mexican-inspired approach, finishing with a dollop of sour cream and slices of avocado. A classic cheeseburger theme is equally tempting, with toppings like ketchup, mustard, pickles, and shredded lettuce all making excellent accompaniments to beef.
Crumble them over nachos or fries
What better way to enjoy juicy burger patties than piled atop a base of crunchy carbs? The patties make for a versatile addition to a plate of nachos or loaded fries, pairing brilliantly with gooey cheese, smoky seasonings, and a whole host of punchy toppings.
Make cheeseburger-style nachos by loading the tortillas with the crumbled, cooked burger patties, diced onion, ketchup, mustard, pickles, and plenty of cheese. There's also the option to season the patties with spices like smoked paprika and garlic powder before you cook them. For a more traditional approach, go for Mexican-style toppings like refried beans, diced jalapeños, and a generous drizzle of nacho cheese sauce.
If loaded fries are what you're craving, the crispy potato base can be adorned in much the same way. You can prep the fries from scratch, or keep things fuss-free with a store-bought frozen version. Either way, just make sure to bake the fries separately before you load them up, to prevent any unwanted sogginess. Once you've added the beef and cheese, you can pop everything under the broiler for a few minutes for a gloriously melty finish, then go in with any fresh toppings like shredded lettuce and diced tomatoes.
Make loco moco
If you've never experienced the rich, savory comfort of the beloved Hawaiian dish, loco moco, you're missing out. And if you have some burger patties sitting in your fridge or freezer, you'll only need a handful of other pantry staples to whip up this satisfying classic.
This dish begins with a bed of fluffy white rice, which is topped with (usually homemade) beef patties, a luscious gravy, and a sunny-side up fried egg. Reaching for premade burgers reduces the prep time while maintaining that same umami-rich taste and tender, juicy texture, hence this easy swap feels like a no-brainer.
While the burgers are cooking, you can prepare the gravy. This is traditionally made with mushrooms and beef broth, while flour and butter help to thicken things up. A splash of Worcestershire sauce or soy sauce will also give the mixture an extra hit of savory flavor that ties in perfectly with the burgers' meaty depth. Once all of the elements are ready to go, stack everything up and finish with a scattering of something fresh — think chopped parsley or green onions. After that first gravy-soaked bite, you'll quickly understand the hype.
Whip up a hearty breakfast hash
Burger patties aren't strictly a dinner-time food. They also shine in a rustic breakfast hash. The larger chunks of patty meat feel right at home amongst sauteed potatoes, veggies, and savory seasonings, and the resulting medley is sure to keep you feeling fueled all morning.
There are no exact rules here, but cubed potatoes make an ideal base for a hash. These can be combined with ingredients like bell pepper, onion, black beans, diced bacon, and of course, the burger patties. Saute the potatoes and other ingredients until softened and cooked through, adding any seasonings as desired (paprika and Italian seasoning are great picks). Then, add the chopped or crumbled pre-cooked patties along with a good glug of beef broth.
Once the liquid has been absorbed, you can finish the hash with a layer of melty cheese, or even top things off with a fried egg or two. A good dollop of guacamole or salsa would fit in beautifully here, too, and you can always spice things up with a drizzle of chili crisp or your favorite hot sauce.
Build a ramen burger stack
The ramen burger is an undeniably creative take on the standard patty-and-bun pairing. This impressive fusion dish sees burger patties sandwiched between pan-fried rounds of ramen noodles, for a chewy, crunchy twist.
Making the noodle "buns" is actually far less arduous than you might imagine. Dried ramen noodles are first boiled as normal, then left to cool and dry out a little. You can also season them with a pinch of salt and pepper at this point, or mix them with some beaten egg for added richness. Next, you'll press portions of the noodles into ring molds to create that perfect circular shape, and fry them until crisp and golden on both sides.
Now, the ramen noodle rounds are ready to be stacked with the freshly cooked burger patties and additional toppings. The meat-noodle pairing already offers heaps of textural contrast, but adding something fresh will take things to the next level. Crisp lettuce leaves and tart red onion slices add brightness and bite, but you can also lean into the Asian-inspired theme if preferred. Try topping the patties with some tangy kimchi or a swipe of gochujang sauce for a spicier twist. Or, add richness and umami depth with Kewpie mayo and a sprinkle of furikake seasoning.
Turn them into meatballs
If you're working with fresh, uncooked burger patties, there's no reason why you have to keep them in the traditional patty format. Feel free to reshape the discs into smaller, rounder meatballs if that better fits your dinner plans. This way, you can distribute the meat more evenly across soups, pastas, or rice dishes. And, you won't have to craft the meatball mixture completely from scratch.
This approach works great with classic beef burgers, but turkey burgers are another fantastic option. Just break the patties apart, and roll portions of the meat into roughly golf ball-sized pieces between the palms of your hands. If you've got more time to play with, consider adding flavor-boosting extras to the meatballs, such as finely diced onions, shredded cheese, or herbs and spices. The meatballs can be cooked in the oven or air fryer, or browned in a pan and simmered in sauce or broth.
To serve, pile the meatballs atop a bed of cooked spaghetti or mashed potatoes, or load them into a crusty sub roll. They can also be tossed with a sticky glaze and skewered with cocktail sticks to create a crowd-pleasing appetizer. And, they're ideal for adding protein to salads or noodle bowls.
Use them as a pizza topping
Ground beef isn't a particularly unusual choice of pizza topping, but burger patties aren't often found atop a crispy crust. Adding larger pieces of meat to a pizza is, however, an easy way to amp up the indulgence, making every slice feel more substantial and texturally interesting.
First, dice or crumble the cooked patties to distribute them more evenly over the pizza. To keep things classic, try scattering the meat over a traditional Italian-style base of tomato sauce and mozzarella. It'll complement a wide range of other familiar toppings like sliced bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, pepperoni, and olives. Alternatively, you can ditch the traditional sauce entirely, swapping in a more burger-appropriate blend of mayonnaise and ketchup, perhaps spiced up with a dash of hot sauce or paprika. Follow the sauce with shredded cheddar and the burger meat, and you've got a rather epic cheeseburger pizza that's perfect for garnishing with sliced pickles, tomatoes, and lashings of burger sauce.
Add protein to mac and cheese
There are countless ways to elevate mac and cheese with flavorful add-ins, and incorporating meat into the rich, cheesy base is one of our favorite ways to make this beloved dish even more satisfying. With burger patties, you can add savory depth, texture, and a welcome protein boost to mac and cheese, turning it into a well-rounded, complete meal that the whole family will love.
This technique can be applied to both homemade macaroni and store-bought versions. Either way, the easiest way to bring the two elements together is to cook the cheesy mac and patties separately, dice the cooked beef up, and toss the meaty chunks through the saucy pasta. Another option is to chop up the patties while they're raw and saute the meat in a skillet, before adding the dried macaroni and some water. This way, you'll infuse the pasta with plenty of rich, meaty flavor as it cooks. The creamy and cheesy ingredients can then be stirred in once most of the water has been absorbed, to create that all-important silky sauce.
To further enhance your meaty mac, consider stirring through caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, or wilted spinach. A sprinkle of fresh herbs or a dash of hot sauce will also do an excellent job of balancing the richness, while a crispy panko breadcrumb topping is the ultimate decadent finishing touch.