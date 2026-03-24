The Steak-Style Addition That Instantly Elevates Frozen Burgers

At best, frozen burgers are a shortcut to last-minute cravings and occasionally, an impromptu backyard grill. From the freezer onto the frying pan they go, and then finally landing between two bread buns and a few slices of veggies — that's usually all there is. It's not often we consider the many ways to take frozen burgers from good to great, unknowingly missing out all along. Ordinary as they may be on typical burgers, the frozen patties are sure to impress as the centerpiece of a Salisbury steak. That's just what happens when you smother them in rich, well-simmered flavors.

Don't let the word "steak" fool you. A Salisbury steak recipe doesn't feature any actual steak cut, but rather beef patties, briefly browned, before being left to cook even further in a gravy-like sauce. This is where those frozen burgers come in handy. Rather than spending a good chunk of time seasoning and shaping the ground beef into individual patties, they're ready to hit the pan from the beginning.

Brought back to life from that quick pan-sear, the frozen burgers only get better once they're gently simmered in the mushroom-onion sauce. That savory, slightly umami depth seeps into every tiny morsel, while the sauce's luscious texture just tenderizes the meat even further. The burgers will offer juicy, flavor-melting bites that feel almost unbelievable for something that has just come out of your freezer.