10 Ways To Take Frozen Burgers From Good To Great
Whether you're whipping up a last-minute dinner or feeding a crowd at a summer cookout, frozen burgers are always a reliable pick. These convenient, cost-effective, premade patties can be cooked straight from the freezer with no prep or thawing required. Toss them on a grill, sear them in a pan, or crisp them up in the air fryer, and you'll have a satisfying meal ready in minutes.
Frozen burgers are fantastically versatile, too. While they can absolutely be enjoyed as they are, there are plenty of ways to spruce up these basic meat patties if you've got a little more time to spare. With a few simple tweaks, store-bought burgers can be transformed into something far more restaurant-worthy, even if you haven't hand-shaped the meat from scratch.
By adding some flavorful extras or switching up your cooking method, you can significantly improve the taste and texture of your burger. So, if you're looking to get more out of that box of patties sitting in your freezer, give one of these nifty upgrades a try.
1. Add extra seasonings
It might seem obvious, but a sprinkling of the right seasoning goes a long way in enhancing a basic burger patty. Since frozen burgers often come unseasoned, a quick flavor boost can be pretty transformative. And there are countless herbs and spices that'll complement the rich, savory taste of the beef.
Dry seasonings don't adhere particularly well to frozen patties, but there are a few ways to get around this. The first is partially thawing the burgers beforehand, which you can do by separating them and setting them on the countertop for a few minutes until they're no longer frozen on the outside. Or, if preferred, thaw the burgers fully by popping them in the fridge the night before you intend to use them. Alternatively, you can season the meat partway through the cooking process, once the outside of the patties is starting to brown.
A simple sprinkle of salt and pepper is a classic, crowd-pleasing approach, but feel free to experiment with bolder flavors here. Garlic powder and onion powder are great for building savory depth, while a pinch of paprika adds a subtle warmth and hint of color. Montreal steak seasoning is another favorite, offering a balanced blend of salty, spicy, and smoky flavor notes.
2. Don't skip the fresh toppings
Contrasting that succulent patty and fluffy hamburger bun with some fresh, vibrant toppings is a wonderfully simple way to elevate your frozen burger. Pairing crisp, refreshing ingredients with the rich, savory meat helps to balance the heaviness and build a well-rounded bite, and there's an array of game-changing add-ons to consider.
Crunchy lettuce leaves and juicy tomato slices are a classic combo for boosting the brightness, and thinly sliced red onion will add a subtle sharpness that cuts through the richness of the beef. Pickles are another go-to, bringing a moreish tang that contrasts beautifully with creamy sauces and melty cheeses. Or, for a sweeter hit of acidity, go for pink pickled onions.
If you're going for a more sophisticated vibe, try tossing in some peppery arugula, or layering in slices of creamy avocado. Fresh jalapeños are also a great choice if you prefer your burgers on the spicier side. You could even go in with a dollop of coleslaw, which not only adds crunch, but introduces a cool, tangy element to your stack, as well.
3. Add caramelized onions
One of the most delicious accompaniments to a perfectly charred burger is a pile of jammy, golden caramelized onions. It might require a little patience to prepare, but this flavor-packed topping is absolutely worth the extra prep time. The tender onions add an irresistible hit of sweetness, umami depth, and aromatic goodness to the rich, meaty patties, and they pair beautifully with a whole host of other add-ons, too.
To make a batch of caramelized onions, start by grabbing some yellow or sweet onions and slicing these thinly. Then, you'll saute them over medium-high heat until tender. Add a splash of broth and reduce the heat to medium-low, stirring occasionally and leaving everything to cook for around 45 minutes. The onions should now be soft, deeply golden brown, and bursting with natural sweetness.
Assemble your burger by adding the freshly cooked patty to your toasted bun of choice, and spooning a generous portion of the caramelized onions on top. This aromatic addition will taste incredible alongside a slice of melty American cheese or sharp cheddar. Crumbled blue cheese is another top pick, with its natural tang contrasting the sweetness of the onions brilliantly. Slices of crisp, salty bacon will taste amazing here, too, and you could totally continue the veggie theme by throwing in some earthy sauteed mushrooms. Sauce-wise, try adding a swipe of creamy garlic aioli, or a dollop of sweet chili jam for extra sweetness and warmth.
4. Glaze frozen burgers before grilling
If you're cooking frozen burgers on the grill, we highly recommend jazzing up the patties with a quick glaze beforehand. This is a fuss-free way to inject heaps of extra flavor, and it also aids the development of that all-important charred, golden-brown crust, while keeping the interior tender and succulent.
There's plenty of room to experiment here, so choose a glaze that suits your taste preferences and pairs well with any other toppings you plan to add. In general, thicker, slightly sticky sauces work best, since they'll cling nicely to the surface of the meat and caramelize as the burgers cook. To add the glaze, simply brush it generously over both sides of the patties before grilling.
For a sweet and tangy finish, barbecue sauce or honey mustard are excellent options. These will complement salty toppings like bacon and cheese especially well. Balsamic glaze is another great choice, adding a touch of richness and acidity that works well alongside fresh arugula, avocado, or crumbled goat cheese. If you're after something more indulgent, whip up a boozy bourbon glaze by melting together butter, brown sugar, Worcestershire sauce, and a good glug of the whiskey. For the ultimate flavor boost, brush more of the glaze over the meat partway through cooking, perhaps just after flipping. You can also spread some of the mixture over the toasted hamburger buns before assembling everything to tie all of those flavors together.
5. Melt compound butter over them
Offering a delightful blend of richness and bold flavor, compound butter is a powerful tool for leveling up your cooking, and frozen burgers are no exception. This simple mixture of butter and herbs, spices, or aromatics will make a basic meat patty feel infinitely more indulgent, and it's super easy to incorporate.
Compound butter can be prepped in just a few minutes using your trusty food processor. Toss in some roughly chopped, slightly softened butter, then follow with your add-ins of choice. Minced garlic is a no-brainer, and this will work brilliantly alongside fragrant herbs like dill, parsley, or chives, and the brightness of fresh lemon zest. Crafting a punchier, spice-forward blend is another delicious approach. Try adding a mixture of chili powder, lime zest, and cilantro, or even a dollop of fiery gochujang. Once you've selected your ingredients, just blitz everything up until well combined, before transferring the mixture to a sheet of plastic wrap. Use your hands to roll the butter into a log shape inside the plastic, then pop it in the fridge to firm up.
When you're ready to build your burgers, just slice off a round of the compound butter, and place it on top of the warm patty before sandwiching everything inside the freshly toasted bun. The butter will slowly start to melt over the meat, adding more complexity to your stack, and amping up the decadence to no end.
6. Don't thaw frozen burgers first
While thawing can be helpful if you're adding extra seasonings to your burgers, it's certainly not essential. The beauty of frozen burgers is how quick they are to prepare, and cooking them straight from the freezer is not only the easiest approach, but it's likely to yield the best results, too. Skip the thawing, and you'll get a juicier finish and better browning.
When a burger heats up, the muscle fibers in the meat contract, causing moisture loss from the interior of the patty. With a chilled burger, this process occurs rapidly, but if the meat is frozen, the interior heats much more slowly. This means the moisture loss doesn't begin until later on in the cooking process, and more juiciness is preserved overall. Because frozen burgers typically require a slightly longer cooking time than their fresh counterparts, the no-thaw method also allows you to build a deeper, more evenly browned crust. To create a glorious, charred exterior, ensure your pan or grill is nice and hot before you add the patties, and let the meat sit untouched for two to three minutes before going ahead with your first flip.
7. Make your own burger buns
If you're giving the burger itself an upgrade, why not take things one step further by pairing your new-and-improved patty with a homemade bun? Making buns from scratch is far easier than you'd think, and it's an amazing way to impress guests if you're hosting a barbecue. While store-bought versions can often be a little lackluster, freshly baked buns will provide a soft, pillowy texture and just the right amount of chew, serving as a sturdy, satisfying vehicle for housing the juicy patties and a generous medley of toppings.
To create a classic yeasted hamburger bun dough, you'll activate dry yeast by combining it with warm water, then stir in oil, sugar, and egg. Gradually add the flour and bring everything together into a smooth dough, before dividing this into equally sized balls. After a 30-minute proof, the buns will be ready for baking. Feel free to brush over some beaten egg first, which will give the tops a lovely shiny finish, or scatter over some sesame seeds for extra flavor and crunch. Make sure the buns have cooled completely before you slice them open, and consider toasting the halves cut-side down in a buttery skillet before piling on the fillings.
8. Add Worcestershire sauce
Worcestershire sauce is known for its deep, umami-rich flavor profile, and it makes a fitting accompaniment to the robust, savory taste of beef burgers. A few drops of sauce is all you'll need to give the meat a noticeable boost, and it's a tweak that takes mere seconds. This flavor-packed condiment is made with a medley of bold ingredients, including anchovies, tamarind, garlic, and vinegar, which all contribute to the sauce's unique complexity.
Much like other dry seasonings, Worcestershire sauce is best added to the burgers partway through the cooking process. This way, the condiment can infuse the meat much more easily, ensuring an even distribution of flavor. After the first flip, sprinkle a few drops of the sauce over the surface of the burgers along with any herbs or spices of your choice. When it's time to flip the patties again, you can then season the other side. Your sauce-spiked burgers will fit right in alongside all the classic pairings, whether you fancy an indulgent, cheese- and bacon-loaded stack, something light and crunchy, or the refreshing tang of pickled veggies.
9. Fry them in bacon grease
As cooking fats go, bacon grease is famously flavorful, and it's perfect for adding an extra layer of smoky, savory depth to frozen burgers. If you're cooking the patties in a skillet, it's a simple case of swapping your usual oil for the rendered bacon fat, and this technique is great for anyone who loves piling their meaty stack with slices of crispy bacon.
Once you've pan-fried the bacon, set it aside onto a plate. If there's more than about two tablespoons of fat left in the pan, pour any excess out into a bowl and save this for another recipe. When you're ready to cook the burgers, just heat up the skillet again and go ahead with frying the patties. They'll come out as gorgeously tender and charred as usual, just with a far richer flavor.
Now that the patties have been infused with extra meaty goodness, it only seems right to continue the indulgent theme. Try building an epic bacon cheeseburger stack by melting sliced American cheese over the patties, and pairing the beef and bacon with pickle relish, fresh tomato, lettuce, and lashings of your favorite burger sauce.
10. Serve frozen burgers Salisbury steak-style
Despite its name, Salisbury steak is not typically made with steak at all. Instead, it features ground beef patties that come smothered in a rich mushroom gravy and paired with comforting sides like mashed potatoes and steamed greens. While many recipes advise crafting the beef patties from scratch, reaching for frozen burgers is a real time-saver, letting you recreate this hearty dinnertime favorite with minimal prep.
Start by prepping the gravy as normal, sauteing mushrooms and garlic, then adding butter and flour, and gradually whisking in the beef broth until thickened. We also love incorporating Worcestershire sauce and ketchup, which bring notes of tanginess and umami to the glossy sauce. To cook the burgers, place them directly into the gravy, covering the skillet and letting everything simmer for around 15 minutes. There's also the option to separately sear the patties on each side beforehand, to give them a flavorful, golden-brown crust.
As the patties simmer away, they'll absorb the savory flavors of the gravy, coming out wonderfully tender and succulent. Serve the smothered patties with sides of your choice, and you've got an undeniably cozy, satisfying shortcut meal.