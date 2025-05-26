The Easy Step That Adds Tons Of Sweet Flavor To Frozen Burger Patties Before They Hit The Grill
Frozen burgers are crowd-pleasers that can be cooked with minimal prep. However, reaching for your favorite store-bought burger brands in the freezer section shouldn't involve sacrificing flavor for convenience. To add impressive, tasty dimensionality, brush those patties with a generous coating of sweet glaze or sauce before cooking 'em. They will absorb those flavors and moisture for a result that rivals homemade burgers.
To apply the glaze, just grab a silicone basting brush and swipe on a generous coating of your selected sauce. To avoid burning the glaze, heat the grill to medium-high, and then brush the grates with a light coating of canola oil. Those glazed patties can be cooked directly on the grill without sticking or leaving a mess behind, and the neutral canola oil won't affect the flavor. For an extra hit of bold taste, brush a little more glaze on top of the burgers after flipping them.
For a one-step glaze, look no further than the go-to sticky condiments already stocked in your fridge. You could brush that frozen burger with a simple layer of hot honey for some sweet heat. A hot-honey-glazed burger would be especially delicious loaded gourmet-style with crispy bacon strips and a thick slice of Swiss cheese. Or, try brushing that frozen burger patty in funky gochujang for robust umami flair. To complete the stack, top this one with purple cabbage slaw and a few pickle chips.
Brush frozen burgers with sweet glaze or sauce
Glazing your frozen burgers can also be a thrifty way to reduce food waste. Got any half-empty jelly jars taking up space in the refrigerator? Bust 'em out. Peach, apricot, and blackberry jams would pair especially well with the savory depth of the ground beef. For plant-based foodies, we dig these ultra-savory MorningStar Farms Garden Veggie Burgers. Alternatively, a quick mix of grape jelly, soy sauce, and worcestershire sauce would give a frozen burger patty impressive dimensionality. Top this one with sauteed mushrooms, caramelized onions, and gouda or fontina cheese.
If you're feeling ambitious, you could whip up a more involved glaze to take those frozen patties to the next level. A splash of bourbon, a few scoops of brown sugar, some cumin, and a little water makes a steakhouse-worthy burger glaze. You could top the patty with a thick slice of purple heirloom tomato, peppery arugula, and sharp white cheddar cheese. Or, to use up the final dregs at the bottom of your miso paste container, mix together a scoop of miso paste, mirin, rice wine vinegar, and a pinch of Chinese five spice for a pungent glaze. Top these miso burgers with sharp pickled red onions and creamy mashed avocado, plus a generous shake of everything bagel seasoning. For a more customizable flavor, we also recommend rubbing your frozen store-bought burgers with seasonings before cooking.