The Easy Step That Adds Tons Of Sweet Flavor To Frozen Burger Patties Before They Hit The Grill

Frozen burgers are crowd-pleasers that can be cooked with minimal prep. However, reaching for your favorite store-bought burger brands in the freezer section shouldn't involve sacrificing flavor for convenience. To add impressive, tasty dimensionality, brush those patties with a generous coating of sweet glaze or sauce before cooking 'em. They will absorb those flavors and moisture for a result that rivals homemade burgers.

To apply the glaze, just grab a silicone basting brush and swipe on a generous coating of your selected sauce. To avoid burning the glaze, heat the grill to medium-high, and then brush the grates with a light coating of canola oil. Those glazed patties can be cooked directly on the grill without sticking or leaving a mess behind, and the neutral canola oil won't affect the flavor. For an extra hit of bold taste, brush a little more glaze on top of the burgers after flipping them.

For a one-step glaze, look no further than the go-to sticky condiments already stocked in your fridge. You could brush that frozen burger with a simple layer of hot honey for some sweet heat. A hot-honey-glazed burger would be especially delicious loaded gourmet-style with crispy bacon strips and a thick slice of Swiss cheese. Or, try brushing that frozen burger patty in funky gochujang for robust umami flair. To complete the stack, top this one with purple cabbage slaw and a few pickle chips.