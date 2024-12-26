Boca Vs MorningStar Farms: Which Sells The Best Frozen Vegetarian Burgers?

The MorningStar Farms Grillers original were the first burgers that I sampled out of the four. I noticed immediately that this burger had the most appealing oily sheen to it; it kind of resembled a breakfast sausage patty. This made the patty really stand out from all the other options in this ranking. I mean, they are faux burgers, but I would expect a little more greasiness.

The aroma of this patty — which didn't really waft up off the burger and into the air (I had to take a big whiff of it to get any smell) — was pleasant, yet not beef-like. Although this patty was thinner than some of the other selections on this list, I think it was effective in its mouthfeel. The oiliness came through, just like a proper burger should. However, I immediately was met with mealiness, almost like this burger was made with pulverized beans rather than a soy-based substitute. It has that same fibrousness to it, which, on its own, isn't unpleasant, but I'd rather not have it in a veggie burger.

I was also missing a meat-like flavor with this one. While it was greasy and stick-to-your-ribs like a burger should be, it just wasn't as filling as a "normal burger" — or even something from Impossible or Beyond Meat. Moreover, the beef notes were missing in particular; MorningStar Farms could have called this a sausage patty and gotten away with it.

Overall, if this burger was served to me at a barbecue as my only option, I would eat it. But I don't think I would go out of my way to purchase a pack from the store.