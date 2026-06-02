Meet Watermelon Mash — The Old-School Drink That Starts In A Bucket

With the advent of summer, the minds of many will turn to that glorious and quintessential summer fruit, the watermelon. While there are countless ways of enjoying this inimitable and succulent treat of nature (check out our list of 25 watermelon recipes for peak summer freshness for proof), there is one you may be unfamiliar with. There may be plenty of refreshing cocktails that feature watermelon as an ingredient, but some prefer the fruit to make watermelon mash — a beverage that starts its life in a bucket, and one that carries a distant connection to the Prohibition era.

Many of America's home-distillers have utilized watermelon to make a unique (albeit questionably legal) moonshine via pot-distilling (which requires a still). However, several videos on YouTube and TikTok from the account @Prohibition_1920 demonstrate how to make a watermelon mash according to a markedly different method known as freeze-distillation. This recipe begins with adding 8 pounds of sugar to a bucket, followed by the scooped-out flesh of a bunch of fresh watermelons. After this is topped off with hot water, the mixture is thoroughly blended, then sprinkled with yeast. Thus far, this method will be familiar to anyone who has ever homebrewed their own booze.

It's the next step that will give the watermelon mash its potency, however. After the mixture has been left to ferment, it is sieved of any remaining watermelon chunks, then transferred to large plastic jugs and put in the freezer. As alcohol freezes at a lower temperature than water, when the jugs are removed, a stronger and more concentrated spirit can be decanted, while the frozen water remains solid. The result will be watermelon mash.