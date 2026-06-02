This Is Why Certain Kitchen Appliances Last Forever, And Others Have Short Lifespans

If you're fortunate enough to have inherited your grandmother's stand mixer or bought a house with a still-working avocado-green refrigerator, you've probably realized that they don't make things like they used to. These days, very few kitchen appliances seem indestructible, while many feel completely disposable. In general, older appliances often lasted longer because they were mechanically simpler and built with heavy-duty materials. Vintage ovens, refrigerators, and coffee percolators frequently utilized thick metal components rather than plastic, repairable motors, and fewer electronics (if any). It's no wonder that vintage kitchen items are trendy again.

Smart kitchen appliances, by contrast, are all about lower manufacturing costs, smart features, and lightweight construction. While these models are more energy-efficient and chock-full of new features, their delicate electronic systems can cause a lot of grief. Touchscreens, digital displays, and W-Fi connectivity are nice, but a failed control board can disable the entire appliance. It can be hard to know when to splurge on a new appliance or when to invest in a costly repair.

This brings us to repairability, a hot topic in today's "planned obsolescence" consumer world. Many older appliances were designed to be serviced. Parts were most likely standardized, and local repair shops could replace broken motors, switches, and wiring. Today, manufacturers use proprietary parts or integrated electronics that make repairs expensive or just plain impractical. While not every manufacturer intentionally shortens durability (so they say), there's always pressure to cut both costs and corners.