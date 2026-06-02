The Fast Food Chain With The Worst Chocolate Milkshake Might Want To Stick With Meat
When milkshake cravings strike, the taste of a sweet, creamy treat leaves little room for substitutes. One of our Tasting Table writers set out to sample and rank fast food milkshakes to help facilitate the choices. While some sampled orders were delicious and smooth, the chocolate shake from Arby's was a massive disappointment for our writer. Arby's is known for some tasty sandwiches, but this chocolate milkshake was described as leaning more syrupy than satisfying. The shake was thick, but the writer couldn't go as far as to describe it as creamy. Instead of smooth mouthfuls, icy patches distracted from what should have felt like a cool treat.
While the base of the milkshake left much to be desired, the whipped cream cap was buttery and fluffy. It was not a letdown, but the overall experience relegated this milkshake to the last spot in the ranking. Other Arby's milkshake drinkers have sampled the orange cream shake, noting that the flavor there also falls short.
A contentious debate
Not every Arby's customer has been disappointed with the chocolate milkshake, however. Some are in love with the treat, noting that the shake is creamy and not too rich in taste. "Arby's makes the best chocolate milkshake I've ever had," wrote a fan on Reddit. The reviewer described it as "chilly, ice-creamy goodness smothered in cream and chocolate syrup," adding that even soda shops haven't been able to deliver such a flavorful shake.
With such a glowing review, perhaps the writer of our ranking received a badly made order. "When people ask who is keeping Arby's open... It's me... especially for these chocolate milkshakes," added another Arby's customer on Instagram. Others have raved about Arby's Jamocha shake, describing it as the best fast food shake on the market. Tasting is a highly subjective affair, and making your own milkshake at home is always an option to put ingredients and ratios into your own hands when cravings strike.