The Fast Food Chain With The Worst Chocolate Milkshake Might Want To Stick With Meat

When milkshake cravings strike, the taste of a sweet, creamy treat leaves little room for substitutes. One of our Tasting Table writers set out to sample and rank fast food milkshakes to help facilitate the choices. While some sampled orders were delicious and smooth, the chocolate shake from Arby's was a massive disappointment for our writer. Arby's is known for some tasty sandwiches, but this chocolate milkshake was described as leaning more syrupy than satisfying. The shake was thick, but the writer couldn't go as far as to describe it as creamy. Instead of smooth mouthfuls, icy patches distracted from what should have felt like a cool treat.

While the base of the milkshake left much to be desired, the whipped cream cap was buttery and fluffy. It was not a letdown, but the overall experience relegated this milkshake to the last spot in the ranking. Other Arby's milkshake drinkers have sampled the orange cream shake, noting that the flavor there also falls short.