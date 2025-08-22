The Secret Ingredient You Need For A Seriously Smooth Homemade Milkshake

Tahini isn't just for hummus or salad dressings — there are also some unexpected ways to use it, like in milkshakes. This thick, velvety paste made from ground sesame seeds brings a luxurious creaminess that makes it one of the best tips you can leverage when making a homemade milkshake. Its slightly nutty, earthy flavor doesn't just make your drink more interesting, it also helps cut through the sweetness of ice cream, chocolate syrup, or mix-ins like caramel and cookies. This balance keeps your milkshake from feeling overly sugary, creating a richer, more sophisticated flavor profile that appeals to grown-up taste buds as much as kids.

If you're a fan of sweet-salty desserts, tahini should absolutely be on your radar. Pair it with vanilla ice cream and a swirl of chocolate, or go bolder with crushed pretzels or a drizzle of honey. Tahini even makes its way into decadent Dubai chocolate bars, the trend blending chocolate with sesame paste and other ingredients for a deep, complex taste. Adding tahini to your milkshake brings that same high-end, international dessert flair right into your kitchen.