The Secret Ingredient You Need For A Seriously Smooth Homemade Milkshake
Tahini isn't just for hummus or salad dressings — there are also some unexpected ways to use it, like in milkshakes. This thick, velvety paste made from ground sesame seeds brings a luxurious creaminess that makes it one of the best tips you can leverage when making a homemade milkshake. Its slightly nutty, earthy flavor doesn't just make your drink more interesting, it also helps cut through the sweetness of ice cream, chocolate syrup, or mix-ins like caramel and cookies. This balance keeps your milkshake from feeling overly sugary, creating a richer, more sophisticated flavor profile that appeals to grown-up taste buds as much as kids.
If you're a fan of sweet-salty desserts, tahini should absolutely be on your radar. Pair it with vanilla ice cream and a swirl of chocolate, or go bolder with crushed pretzels or a drizzle of honey. Tahini even makes its way into decadent Dubai chocolate bars, the trend blending chocolate with sesame paste and other ingredients for a deep, complex taste. Adding tahini to your milkshake brings that same high-end, international dessert flair right into your kitchen.
How to use tahini in your next milkshake
Incorporating tahini into your milkshake is simple — and you don't need much to make an impact. Start with about one to two tablespoons per serving, adding it to the blender with your ice cream and milk. For a classic combo, blend tahini with vanilla ice cream, a splash of milk, and a drizzle of chocolate syrup. If you're chasing a more adventurous flavor, try pairing it with banana ice cream and cinnamon, or chocolate ice cream with a pinch of flaky sea salt.
For an extra treat, you can double down on the tahini flavor by using it in both the shake and as a garnish. Drizzle a little along the inside of your glass before pouring in your shake, or blend it with melted chocolate and sprinkle it with pistachios for a topping inspired by Dubai chocolate. It adds a visual "wow" factor and deepens the flavor in every sip. Once you try it, tahini might just become your signature milkshake ingredient.