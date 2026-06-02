Enjoy Artichokes By Melting Them Until Impossibly Tender

We should be grateful for internet trends that get us eating more vegetables, especially those treated as delicacies in some parts of the world. The increased interest in the technique of "melting" vegetables has well and truly taken hold, which makes sense, given that it can elevate veggies like cabbage or broccoli, or create scrumptious versions of underrated leeks.

Melting vegetables is a bit of a misnomer. The vegetables don't melt, but they are first given flavor by searing or some other caramelization method such as frying, baking, or grilling. They are then slow cooked, either by baking while covered, braising, or steaming, which ensures a meltingly soft and tender texture. This makes it a winning approach for tougher, stalkier, or firmer vegetables. Artichokes, with their robust structure, are the perfect fit for melting, and the technique can make the sometimes labor-intensive vegetable easier to manage.

Melting artichokes is almost a variation on the classic recipe for carciofi alla Romana, or Roman artichokes, a classic appetizer. For melting artichokes, the taste elevation phase comes in the form of a shallow bath of olive oil with herbs and garlic and cooking slowly in a flavor enhancing liquid like white wine or broth in a pot. The artichoke goes in at a high heat, but that drops immediately to a simmer to cook slowly for up to 50 minutes, poaching and steaming them all the while. Once the liquid boils off, the artichokes finish cooking by frying in the remaining oil, now enriched by the flavor of the other ingredients.