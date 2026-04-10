Forget Cabbage Or Potatoes — This Underrated Vegetable Deserves The Melting Treatment
A mix of searing followed by a low and slow braise, melting is a method known for making cabbage irresistible and giving these fondant potatoes the creamiest interiors and crisp exterior. However, cabbage and potatoes aren't the only veggie that deserves the melting treatment. Leeks are the sweet, aromatic veggie that will transform into a melt-in-your-mouth flavor bomb after undergoing this delicious method.
Not as ubiquitous as onions and garlic, leeks are an allium that are substantial and sweet enough to be their own vegetable side dish as opposed to a base for soups, stews, and sauces. Their fibrous interior and sturdy shape will hold up well when cooked, but certainly need to be softened. And while an expert recommends sweating leeks to get them nice and tender, melting takes tender to the next level while also bringing a decadent textural contrast.
To melt leeks, you'll start by cutting them into half-inch thick rounds after ridding them of their green leafy tops and exterior and rooted bottom. Then, heat butter or a butter and olive oil blend in a saucepan over medium heat until hot before adding the leeks, cut side down, to sear for five minutes or so, flipping them to get a crust on both sides. Add water or broth to the pan until it reaches halfway up the leeks, and simmer for 30 minutes. You can also braise the leeks in the oven if you use an oven-safe pan or cast-iron skillet to sear them.
Tips for melting leeks and serving ideas
The slow braising process, coupled with that initial sear, will create a slight crisp char on the outside and the utmost creamy, sweet, and caramelized interior for a side dish that is both texturally and flavorfully complex. That said, you can also cut your leeks into thin slices so that they become almost shredded, but you won't get that crispy exterior. Whether you choose to oven- or stove-braise your leeks, you can bring more flavors to the mix. After searing the leeks, you can add more spices and herbs in with the broth or water. You can even place whole garlic cloves throughout the pan for an extra aromatic infusion.
If given the choice between water and broth, broth will create the most flavorful result. Plus, you can use the braising broth that has been infused with spices, herbs, and the leeks themselves as the finishing drizzle for your melted leeks. You can garnish them with shaved parmesan for a nutty, salty element to complement their caramelized sweetness. A sprinkle of feta, parsley, and a squeeze of lemon juice would take them in a more Mediterranean direction. Serve melted leeks over a bowl of cheesy risotto. They'd also be a sophisticated side dish for a robust, umami-rich steak dinner. If you're making shredded, melted leeks, you can toss them with cooked and drained spinach, dill, feta, and garlic to top with phyllo dough for a simple take on spanakopita.