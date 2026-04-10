Forget Cabbage Or Potatoes — This Underrated Vegetable Deserves The Melting Treatment

A mix of searing followed by a low and slow braise, melting is a method known for making cabbage irresistible and giving these fondant potatoes the creamiest interiors and crisp exterior. However, cabbage and potatoes aren't the only veggie that deserves the melting treatment. Leeks are the sweet, aromatic veggie that will transform into a melt-in-your-mouth flavor bomb after undergoing this delicious method.

Not as ubiquitous as onions and garlic, leeks are an allium that are substantial and sweet enough to be their own vegetable side dish as opposed to a base for soups, stews, and sauces. Their fibrous interior and sturdy shape will hold up well when cooked, but certainly need to be softened. And while an expert recommends sweating leeks to get them nice and tender, melting takes tender to the next level while also bringing a decadent textural contrast.

To melt leeks, you'll start by cutting them into half-inch thick rounds after ridding them of their green leafy tops and exterior and rooted bottom. Then, heat butter or a butter and olive oil blend in a saucepan over medium heat until hot before adding the leeks, cut side down, to sear for five minutes or so, flipping them to get a crust on both sides. Add water or broth to the pan until it reaches halfway up the leeks, and simmer for 30 minutes. You can also braise the leeks in the oven if you use an oven-safe pan or cast-iron skillet to sear them.