How To Use The 'Melting' Method On Any Vegetable For Deliciously Tender Results

When the weather begins to cool down, the case for slow-roasting vegetables becomes even clearer. There's no better way to warm up than with a dish of nutrient-rich vegetables that you've taken care to thoughtfully season and cook until tender. A newer trend in slow-roasting called "melting" has recently emerged, beginning with fondant potatoes and reaching across to a variety of root, cruciferous, and other sturdy vegetables that can withstand the process. Instead of a mushy, overcooked dish, this method yields caramelized vegetables that are tender enough to melt in your mouth for a pleasing and flavorful combination of taste and texture.

Preparing melting vegetables begins with roasting your choice of veggies at a high heat to initiate the process of caramelization. Next, you'll add a broth, sauce, or other complementary liquid with seasonings before returning your vegetables to the oven, allowing the liquid to reduce and absorb into the vegetables. It's worth noting that this style of cooking is preferable for firmer types of vegetables, including squash, beets, cauliflower, and more; however, there is plenty of room to get creative with different flavors for your melting liquids, choice of seasonings, and servings.

Though time-consuming, this is an ideal recipe for cooler nights when keeping your oven on will improve the ambient temperature in your home and fill it with the scent of slow-roasted vegetables. An easy fondant potato recipe is a great place to start when learning the melting vegetable technique, but there are many more to experiment with.