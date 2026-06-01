The Budget-Friendly Sausage Swap For Biscuits And Gravy That Hits Just As Hard
Biscuits and gravy is the quintessential Southern comfort food that has become a mainstay on breakfast and diner menus across the U.S. A splendid gravy is essentially crumbled breakfast sausage swimming in an ultra-rich roux. However, for a budget-friendly sausage swap for sausage that hits just as hard, try hot dogs.
There may be plenty of hot dog variations, but it's time to think outside the bun and get creative with how you use them. They are, after all, a type of sausage. And while hot dogs aren't the crumbly, ultra-chewy type of sausage you're used to seeing in Southern-style gravy, hot dogs still provide a savory flavor and substantial, meaty, chewy texture to gravy. Furthermore, hot dogs are the most budget-friendly sausage due to mass production and the use of inexpensive cuts of meat and fillers. If you're looking for the best brand of hot dog, check out our ranking.
As far as making the swap in a classic biscuits and gravy recipe, there's really nothing to it. Just as you brown breakfast sausage to begin a batch of gravy, you'll also start hot dog gravy by browning half-inch slices of hot dogs to crisp up their edges before adding flour and seasonings to the pan. After the flour and seasonings have blended with the hot dogs and residual oils from browning them, creating a roux, pour in a few cups of milk and stir constantly over medium-low heat until you've reached that thick, gravy consistency.
More tips for the ultimate biscuits and hot dog gravy
You'll save money on hot dog gravy and a little bit of time, considering hot dogs are already cooked and take mere minutes to brown in a saucepan. But there are many tips and tricks to ensure your biscuits and gravy are as delicious as possible. There are some fresh ingredients, like herbs, that can elevate your biscuits and gravy. Sage, rosemary, parsley, chives, and even fresh basil would all be excellent choices to add to your hot dog gravy. Salt and a generous amount of black pepper are essential, but you can bring more spice or smokiness with the help of cayenne, paprika, or chili flakes. You could even balance the savoriness of gravy with a dash of maple syrup.
A mistake many people make with gravy is not cooking the roux long enough. Frying the flour and seasonings in the oil and fat from the hot dogs is a step that you shouldn't rush. You'll know it's time to add the milk when you smell a nutty, toasted aroma from the flour. Of course, gravy is just one element in this tantalizing duo. And making biscuits is arguably much trickier. Using cold butter, not overworking the dough, and stamping the biscuits without twisting the cutter are essential tips for biscuit making. That said, you could always use store-bought biscuits — we won't judge.