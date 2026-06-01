Biscuits and gravy is the quintessential Southern comfort food that has become a mainstay on breakfast and diner menus across the U.S. A splendid gravy is essentially crumbled breakfast sausage swimming in an ultra-rich roux. However, for a budget-friendly sausage swap for sausage that hits just as hard, try hot dogs.

There may be plenty of hot dog variations, but it's time to think outside the bun and get creative with how you use them. They are, after all, a type of sausage. And while hot dogs aren't the crumbly, ultra-chewy type of sausage you're used to seeing in Southern-style gravy, hot dogs still provide a savory flavor and substantial, meaty, chewy texture to gravy. Furthermore, hot dogs are the most budget-friendly sausage due to mass production and the use of inexpensive cuts of meat and fillers. If you're looking for the best brand of hot dog, check out our ranking.

As far as making the swap in a classic biscuits and gravy recipe, there's really nothing to it. Just as you brown breakfast sausage to begin a batch of gravy, you'll also start hot dog gravy by browning half-inch slices of hot dogs to crisp up their edges before adding flour and seasonings to the pan. After the flour and seasonings have blended with the hot dogs and residual oils from browning them, creating a roux, pour in a few cups of milk and stir constantly over medium-low heat until you've reached that thick, gravy consistency.