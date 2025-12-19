9 Mistakes Home Cooks Make With Biscuits And Gravy

One of the biggest mistakes you can make with just about any recipe is using low-quality ingredients. After all, the best culinary techniques in the world can't do much to fix produce, meat, or pantry staples that simply don't taste good. When it comes to a dish as simple as biscuits and gravy, you're not working with many different components or complex flavors, so the quality of your ingredients is especially important. You can really tell when you're using the low-quality stuff here.

Mallorey Atkins highlights why quality ingredients are crucial for this kind of dish. "Biscuits are built on a simple trio: butter, flour, and milk," she explains. "When any of those are low quality, the flavor suffers." One ingredient that you'll really want to take a closer look at is the flour. If you don't bake often, that old bag of flour in the back of your pantry might be rancid. Make sure you buy fresh flour if you haven't used any in a while — Atkins believes that this makes a big difference in how the dish turns out. Some types of flour can go bad after just a few months in the pantry; for example, it's better to store whole wheat flour in the fridge to keep it fresh. And if you're trying to go the extra mile, you might want to seek out specific, higher-quality ingredients. "I personally use high-protein flour and heavy cream instead of buttermilk for a richer crumb," says Atkins.