The Fresh Ingredient That Will Elevate The Flavor Of Your Biscuits And Gravy

A staple of any country-style breakfast, biscuits and gravy are a perfect way to start your day. Though its origins are a little fuzzy, so much as a mere mention of the beloved dish conjures up drool-worthy mental images of warm, fluffy biscuits smothered with steamy sausage gravy. When making your own at home, fresh herbs are a key ingredient to enhancing your sausage gravy and taking the comfort food classic to a brand new level. The addition of fresh herbs serves to amplify and complement the herbal notes in your sausage, giving you a great deal of options to choose from.

In a simple sausage gravy recipe, you'll typically use only one type of sausage, whether it's a spiced Italian sausage, a plain pork breakfast sausage, or anything else that tickles your taste buds. When selecting the sausage for a hearty country gravy, it's important to consider the flavors already present in the sausage ingredients. For example, Italian sausages typically contain fennel seeds, while traditional pork breakfast sausages often feature thyme and sage. The earthy and bold notes of fresh herbs like rosemary, sage, and thyme should be used to enhance but not overpower the flavors in your biscuits and gravy, taking care that all ingredients play nicely with one another.