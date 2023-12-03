A Dash Of Paprika Lends A Smoky Profile To Biscuits And Gravy

When you make a batch of comforting biscuits and gravy for breakfast, the go-to seasonings are probably simple options like black pepper or garlic and onion powders. We can all probably agree that even the most simple biscuits and gravy recipe is delicious, but adding a dash of paprika will elevate the breakfast dish with smoky flavors.

The addition of paprika works best when complemented with sweeter flavors. For example, in our recipe for maple biscuits and bacon gravy, a dash of paprika is paired with sweet notes from the pure maple syrup infused in the homemade biscuits. Tasting Table recipe developer Kara Barrett, who created this recipe, says, "You'll use just a pinch of smoked paprika as a finishing touch on the final dish."

Despite our variation of using paprika in biscuits and gravy, there are other ways to incorporate the spice into the recipe. You can cook it into your gravy along with other seasonings, or you can bake a batch of biscuits dusted with paprika.