Make Roasted Potatoes 10X More Flavorful With This Popular Condiment
Some people say that there are only so many ways to roast a potato, but those people have not yet become fully acquainted with the power of the internet. Hasselback, smashed, Parmesan crusted — the power of the potato really is endless, and that's without getting into the toppings. Some of the best spud-accompaniments are the ones that have been tried and tested for years. Duck fat leads to a thicker crust, garlic and herbs provide aroma, and butter adds a rich, luxurious flavor. But there's one popular sandwich filling that can really add a punch of flavor to your roasties, and you've probably never thought of using it before: pickles.
Pickles work well with potatoes for a number of reasons. First off, their brine contains a lot of salt, which gets soaked up by the starches in the potatoes, adding flavor. Pickle juice is also acidic, which mimics a salt-and-vinegar flavor when paired with spuds. Chopped pickles can add a crunchy texture to creamy roasted potatoes, too, and you can experiment with a lot of different flavors. For example, the sharp, grassy notes of a dill pickle will complement the earthiness of potatoes, while pickled peppers, like pepperoncini or banana peppers, will add a little heat. It's a simple way to amp up perfect roast potatoes with very little effort –– and no TikTok overload.
How to make roasted potatoes with pickles
You incorporate pickles into any crispy roast potato recipe, but if you need some guidance, simply cut the potatoes into chunks, par-boil them for about 10 minutes, and let them steam inside the strainer for a few minutes before shaking them up a bit. This helps the fat stick to the exteriors better and leads to a crispier finish. Season the potatoes with salt, pepper, herbs, and a little pickle juice, then toss with olive oil, melted butter, or duck fat.
Roast at 425 F until golden, flipping halfway through. They should be done after about 20 minutes or so. Once they're ready, toss with some chopped pickles and fresh parsley or dill. You can add some whole garlic cloves to the pan during cooking for a better aroma, or boil the potatoes in pickle juice instead of water for some extra oomph.
If you'd rather wait until the end to incorporate the pickle flavor, you can skip the juice during seasoning and use it to make a vinaigrette for the potatoes instead. This would make for a delicious potato salad. These pickled potatoes taste great with grilled poultry or seafood, too, and they can add a fresh, bright flavor to braised or roasted meats. Try them out with some Mediterranean grilled chicken or even braised short ribs. Don't forget about burgers or a melt-in-your-mouth brisket sandwich. If you're a pickle fan, you'll be hooked.