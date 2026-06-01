Make Roasted Potatoes 10X More Flavorful With This Popular Condiment

Some people say that there are only so many ways to roast a potato, but those people have not yet become fully acquainted with the power of the internet. Hasselback, smashed, Parmesan crusted — the power of the potato really is endless, and that's without getting into the toppings. Some of the best spud-accompaniments are the ones that have been tried and tested for years. Duck fat leads to a thicker crust, garlic and herbs provide aroma, and butter adds a rich, luxurious flavor. But there's one popular sandwich filling that can really add a punch of flavor to your roasties, and you've probably never thought of using it before: pickles.

Pickles work well with potatoes for a number of reasons. First off, their brine contains a lot of salt, which gets soaked up by the starches in the potatoes, adding flavor. Pickle juice is also acidic, which mimics a salt-and-vinegar flavor when paired with spuds. Chopped pickles can add a crunchy texture to creamy roasted potatoes, too, and you can experiment with a lot of different flavors. For example, the sharp, grassy notes of a dill pickle will complement the earthiness of potatoes, while pickled peppers, like pepperoncini or banana peppers, will add a little heat. It's a simple way to amp up perfect roast potatoes with very little effort –– and no TikTok overload.