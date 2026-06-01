The Best Way To Tie Prime Rib So The Meat Stays Ultra-Juicy Until The Very Last Bite

Few cuts of meat stop a dinner table quite like prime rib. The moment it arrives — bones up, crust gleaming — conversations instantly pause and are replaced with "oohs" and "ahs". But looking impressive and actually tasting incredible are two different things, and the gap between them may sometimes come down to one step most home cooks skip entirely: tying the bones back onto the roast before it cooks. And it turns out there's a proper technique to this.

If you know how a prime rib looks, it's really easy to simply tie the rib bones back in their original, natural position beneath the roast. Instead of that, what you want to do is tie the bones over the fat cap — the thick layer of fat that runs across the top. You see, that fatty layer covers the ribeye cap. This bit, being deeply marbled and tender, is considered by most serious beef lovers to be the single best part of the whole roast.

When the bones sit on top of it throughout the cook, they block the direct heat of the oven or grill from hammering the cap the entire time and turning it into an overdone, dry mess. What you end up getting is a roast that stays evenly pink from the center all the way out, with the most prized part of the cut staying exactly as it should be.