Follow The 'Rule Of 5's To Achieve The Perfect Prime Rib
Cooks will always fight about the best ways to achieve a perfect prime rib. It doesn't matter if it's a professional chef or an experienced grandmother; everyone loves to put in their two cents when it comes to roasting meat. All of the advice can get overwhelming, but there is one rule you should stick to if you want the best results every time: the classic "rule of 5."
Also known as the "500 rule," the rule of 5 is just a simple math equation that helps you cook a rib roast at a high temperature before turning the oven off to finish. The trick is simple: You roast the beef at 500 degrees Fahrenheit for a length of time that equates to 5 minutes for every pound, then you turn off the heat and leave it in the oven with the door closed for 2 hours.
To figure out how long you need to have the heat on, just multiply the number of pounds the meat weighs by five. For example, a 10-pound roast should spend 50 minutes at 500 degrees Fahrenheit before it's left to finish. The idea of blasting an expensive cut of the best prime rib at such a high temperature may scare you, but it leads to amazing results.
How to make prime rib using the '500 rule'
The "rule of 5" or "500 rule" works for a number of reasons. The high heat triggers the Maillard reaction, leading to a flavorful, browned crust that looks just as impressive as it tastes, without any of the hassle of pan searing. Meanwhile, the residual heat left after the oven is turned off allows the fat in the meat to slowly render and penetrate the muscle fibers, creating a tender, melt-in-the-mouth texture.
It's a pretty foolproof, chef-approved method, but there are some things you need to consider. This won't work in ovens that have an automatic cooling fan or improper insulation, and older, manually-controlled ovens can be unreliable. You also need to leave the meat to come to room temperature for at least 2 hours before putting it in the oven. This will dry out the exterior so it can caramelize, concentrate the flavors, and ensure an even, pink result.
Finally, don't forget to turn the oven off when your timer goes off, and don't open the door at all, as any little bit of cold air can completely throw off the residual cooking. The other great thing about this trick is that you don't need to let the meat rest after it's finished cooking, so feel free to serve once it's out of the oven. It's so easy you may as well try it — just keep that oven door closed, and you'll be serving the best prime rib in no time.