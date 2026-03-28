Follow The 'Rule Of 5's To Achieve The Perfect Prime Rib

Cooks will always fight about the best ways to achieve a perfect prime rib. It doesn't matter if it's a professional chef or an experienced grandmother; everyone loves to put in their two cents when it comes to roasting meat. All of the advice can get overwhelming, but there is one rule you should stick to if you want the best results every time: the classic "rule of 5."

Also known as the "500 rule," the rule of 5 is just a simple math equation that helps you cook a rib roast at a high temperature before turning the oven off to finish. The trick is simple: You roast the beef at 500 degrees Fahrenheit for a length of time that equates to 5 minutes for every pound, then you turn off the heat and leave it in the oven with the door closed for 2 hours.

To figure out how long you need to have the heat on, just multiply the number of pounds the meat weighs by five. For example, a 10-pound roast should spend 50 minutes at 500 degrees Fahrenheit before it's left to finish. The idea of blasting an expensive cut of the best prime rib at such a high temperature may scare you, but it leads to amazing results.