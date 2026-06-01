This Old-School Chicken Method Still Beats Modern Cooking Hacks For Juicy Flavor
There are so many different ways to cook chicken. Yes, pan frying has its benefits, as does roasting and air frying. There's so much to be said for a comforting piece of crispy fried chicken too, and nothing beats a grilled chicken salad in the summer. But there is an old-school method you need to try out the next time you're craving a flavorful, juicy piece of poultry: En papillote.
En papillote, which translates to "in paper" is a traditional French cooking technique that involves wrapping food inside of a makeshift pouch before cooking it. A piece of parchment paper or foil is typically used, creating an envelope that traps steam and keeps everything moist. It's commonly used to cook delicate pieces of fish but it also works wonders on thinner pieces of chicken.
By sealing the chicken inside the parchment, you're locking in all of the juices, which evaporate into an aromatic steam that transfers a lot of flavor onto the meat. This not only makes the chicken tastes better, it also leads to a more tender result. It's a healthier way to cook too, as minimal oil is required, and it can speed up baking times. Plus, the presentation at the end can really impress dinner guests.
How to cook chicken en papillote
You can cook chicken en papillote on the stove, grill, or in the oven, which is the most reliable heat source to use. Thin breasts work best, otherwise you could be waiting all night for dinner. To prepare the parcel, just fold a piece of parchment paper and cut out a heart shape. Season the chicken, drizzle with oil or butter, and seal the parchment by twisting or pleating the ends. Make sure it's airtight as you don't want any steam to escape but leave a little space inside.
To amp up the chicken further, add some lemon juice, white wine, or herbs. You can cook vegetables inside the parcel too, but just make sure they cook at a similar rate to the chicken so that everything is done at the same time. Larger vegetables should be placed below the meat while things like mushrooms or tomatoes should go on top. Red peppers, onions, garlic, and bay leaves are also great additions, as are asparagus, parmesan, or cream-based sauces.
Depending on what ingredients you use, the chicken should only take about 20 minutes to cook at 425 degrees Fahrenheit. Once you have it down you can experiment with a range of baked chicken recipes or try the method out on other foods. Jacque Pépin's salmon en papillote is a delicious weeknight meal and you can give tofu more flavor by cooking it en papillote. It makes more flavorful roasted potatoes too.