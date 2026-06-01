This Old-School Chicken Method Still Beats Modern Cooking Hacks For Juicy Flavor

There are so many different ways to cook chicken. Yes, pan frying has its benefits, as does roasting and air frying. There's so much to be said for a comforting piece of crispy fried chicken too, and nothing beats a grilled chicken salad in the summer. But there is an old-school method you need to try out the next time you're craving a flavorful, juicy piece of poultry: En papillote.

En papillote, which translates to "in paper" is a traditional French cooking technique that involves wrapping food inside of a makeshift pouch before cooking it. A piece of parchment paper or foil is typically used, creating an envelope that traps steam and keeps everything moist. It's commonly used to cook delicate pieces of fish but it also works wonders on thinner pieces of chicken.

By sealing the chicken inside the parchment, you're locking in all of the juices, which evaporate into an aromatic steam that transfers a lot of flavor onto the meat. This not only makes the chicken tastes better, it also leads to a more tender result. It's a healthier way to cook too, as minimal oil is required, and it can speed up baking times. Plus, the presentation at the end can really impress dinner guests.