Give Tofu More Flavor By Cooking It En Papillote

There's little doubt that tofu can be a divisive ingredient. Some people love it for its ability to readily absorb any flavor you throw at it, others tolerate it as a necessity as a complete form of vegan protein, and then there are those that struggle with its questionable texture and bland taste. If you fall into one of those last two categories, you could pick from one of many recipes that will make you fall in love with tofu — or you can try cooking it en papillote.

En papillote refers to a French cooking method whereby you wrap food in paper packets then oven-bake them in order to lock in moisture and flavor. Because the technique relies on the steam produced within the paper parcel to cook, it's particularly useful for whipping up lighter versions of roasted and grilled dishes, because you can use little-to-no fat and the meal still won't dry out. Not only that, the use of a disposable packet makes cleanup a breeze, so this method is also an excellent choice for weeknight cooking.

It's a great way to cook tofu because you can pick whatever seasoning you fancy to flavor the protein. And you can be generous with those seasonings too, as the tofu will soak them all up while steaming in it's makeshift paper parcel.