Change Up Your Salmon Routine With Jacques Pépin's Elegant Parchment Method

Of all of Jacques Pépin's most enduring tips for home cooks, cooking fish en papillote might be a favorite. The recipe is included in his cookbook with Julia Child, "Julia and Jacques Cooking at Home." En papillote requires placing the items to be cooked inside of parchment, sealing it, and then cooking it. Pépin builds directly on the parchment, seasoning the fish on both sides, then topping it with thinly sliced vegetables. Thinly slicing the vegetables ensures that they will cook through entirely by the time the fish is also done cooking.

The fish and vegetables are finished off with a massive chunk of butter before folding the parchment in half and then beginning to seal everything up. Once folded in half, fold sharp, angled, overlapping pleats, beginning at one corner and continuing all the way to the other corner, but don't seal up the very edge. For flair, Pépin uses a bike pump to inflate the parchment.

This last step isn't necessary, as you can just blow into the parchment to inflate it using a straw, or skip it entirely. After, twist the corner to seal it up and brush the parchment with melted oil to brown the paper for a fancier look, but it is also optional. Finally, bake on a sheet tray in a 400-degree Fahrenheit oven for about 10 minutes. To serve, place the entire packet on a plate, or you can also open the paper and slide the entire dish out onto the plate.