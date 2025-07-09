One Of Jacques Pépin's Most Enduring Tips For Home Cooks Is Especially Relevant Today

There is not perhaps a more renowned home cook than Jacques Pépin. His career began early, helping in his parents' restaurant, Le Pélican, before working in many fine restaurants, even serving as personal chef for several French heads of state. But, in addition to these extensive restaurant industry laurels, he also penned more than 30 cookbooks, sharing his wealth of culinary knowledge with home cooks around the world. Many of his lessons are just as poignant now as they were when he first learned them all those decades ago. One mantra that weaves its way into all of his work is this: all cooks should be frugal cooks — with time, effort, and ingredients (read: money). He even wrote an entire book about economical cooking called "Cooking My Way."

Pépin was born in France in 1935 and grew up under Nazi occupation. This was a time of enormous food scarcity throughout the country, and he credits this as the formative reason for what he often refers to as his "miserly" cooking style. He learned from watching his mother cook with whatever was available, making use of every bit. But his father, too, was not flippant about food waste. He recalled in a Facebook cooking video how his father would never throw away even a small piece of stale bread. If he had to — if it was moldy, for example — it would go to the chickens. Pépin has many tips for home cooks, and his lessons on frugality are as relevant as ever, with grocery prices always on the rise.