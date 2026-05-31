Lone Plastic Lid Floating Around In Your Kitchen Drawer? Turn It Into Storage With This Trick
Getting your kitchen cabinets in order is a critical step for creating a more functional, streamlined cooking space, but it's not always easy. While some items and accessories slot right into each other and stack easily, others can quickly become unwieldy. Anyone who has dealt with plastic food containers and their errant lids knows exactly what we're talking about.
Often, we find these container lids feel like the cable cords of the kitchen. We all have a bunch of extra ones floating around that don't seem to belong to any containers, but throwing them out seems needlessly wasteful.
As it turns out, they can actually be repurposed into something that isn't just useful — it's stylish. In a YouTube video from Camelia DIY, the crafting pro shows a few simple ways to take these rogue food container lids and repurpose them into cute, functional storage accessories that can be used anywhere in the home.
How to reuse your plastic lid for storage
According to Camelia DIY, this fun upcycling project is as easy as wrapping your excess lids in fabric, creating a few dividers, and adding some finishing touches with twine, but your actual process will vary depending on which style you prefer.
For all of the projects, the first step is to take a pre-sized piece of fabric and glue around the plastic lid using a hot glue gun. Then, wrap a measured piece of cardboard in the same fabric to fit inside the lid and create a solid, matching bottom.
As a finishing touch, measure a strip of cardboard around the circumference of the lid, and wrap and glue jute around the strip before gluing this to the exterior of the lid. Using the same concept, create smaller dividers out of cardboard and jute that can be glued inside to separate your new container into different areas.
As shown in the video, this adorable container can then be used to separate out snacks in a pantry or on a countertop, or function as a drop tray for keys, coins, or other small accessories. Other styles can be achieved using rope, popsicle sticks, or wire to create various types of baskets — all using your leftover plastic food container as the base.