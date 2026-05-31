Lone Plastic Lid Floating Around In Your Kitchen Drawer? Turn It Into Storage With This Trick

Getting your kitchen cabinets in order is a critical step for creating a more functional, streamlined cooking space, but it's not always easy. While some items and accessories slot right into each other and stack easily, others can quickly become unwieldy. Anyone who has dealt with plastic food containers and their errant lids knows exactly what we're talking about.

Often, we find these container lids feel like the cable cords of the kitchen. We all have a bunch of extra ones floating around that don't seem to belong to any containers, but throwing them out seems needlessly wasteful.

As it turns out, they can actually be repurposed into something that isn't just useful — it's stylish. In a YouTube video from Camelia DIY, the crafting pro shows a few simple ways to take these rogue food container lids and repurpose them into cute, functional storage accessories that can be used anywhere in the home.