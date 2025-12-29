A Cheap, Clever Way To Organize All Those Plastic Container Lids
One reason we buy Rubbermaid, Tupperware, or similar storage solutions is to keep the kitchen organized. You can fill these containers with leftovers or portion out meals for the week and everything looks neat. The cluttering problem only arises in your cupboards when they're not in use. Containers are easy enough to stack, but the lids tend to go everywhere. Because you have a few different sizes and they don't fit together, there's no easy way to keep them organized. That is, unless you get creative with a pair of bookends.
Bookends are very affordable on Amazon, and they don't need to be glaring or intrusive. You can get a simple set in black or white, or any other color that might match your kitchen decor, so they don't stand out. Because they're designed to hold books in place, they are sturdy enough to easily keep light plastic lids secure without a lot of effort.
You can either place both bookends on either side of a row of lids, or use the wall of a drawer or cupboard as one support, with a bookend on the other side. Line up all your lids on their side between the supports, and press the bookend against them until they're held snugly. With all the lids on their side you can easily see and grab the lid you need without sorting through dozens of potential choices.
Throwing the book at clutter
Plastic lids are one of the most chaotic parts of any kitchen cupboard or drawer. There's no simple way to keep them organized apart from putting them in a larger container. There are solutions, like the Dollar Tree hack of using a napkin holder, but that option is best for a smaller number of lids. The bookend solution is more versatile and can accommodate a larger number of lids, as well as many different sizes. It's also handy when you remove a lid, since you can just squeeze the bookends together and not worry about the rest being held too loosely, as would happen with other solutions.
Beyond lids, bookends are also a simple solution for storing potholders, cutting boards, cookie sheets, muffin tins, and anything else that's relatively flat but a little unruly when stored loosely. There's no limit to the number or size of items, and it's such a simple and cost-effective solution that there's no reason not to give it a try. If you're looking for a way to organize your cupboards, bookends save time and frustration and your kitchen will be less cluttered.