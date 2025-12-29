A Cheap, Clever Way To Organize All Those Plastic Container Lids

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

One reason we buy Rubbermaid, Tupperware, or similar storage solutions is to keep the kitchen organized. You can fill these containers with leftovers or portion out meals for the week and everything looks neat. The cluttering problem only arises in your cupboards when they're not in use. Containers are easy enough to stack, but the lids tend to go everywhere. Because you have a few different sizes and they don't fit together, there's no easy way to keep them organized. That is, unless you get creative with a pair of bookends.

Bookends are very affordable on Amazon, and they don't need to be glaring or intrusive. You can get a simple set in black or white, or any other color that might match your kitchen decor, so they don't stand out. Because they're designed to hold books in place, they are sturdy enough to easily keep light plastic lids secure without a lot of effort.

You can either place both bookends on either side of a row of lids, or use the wall of a drawer or cupboard as one support, with a bookend on the other side. Line up all your lids on their side between the supports, and press the bookend against them until they're held snugly. With all the lids on their side you can easily see and grab the lid you need without sorting through dozens of potential choices.