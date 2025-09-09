The Simple Pantry Organization Tip Christina Haack Uses In Her Kitchen
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Your kitchen cupboards and pantry can get messy and out of control quickly. If you have trouble arranging items, you aren't alone. Even Christina Haack, host of HGTV's "Christina on the Coast", needs professional help with pantry organization. She stated in a now-deleted Instagram post that she used Simply Luxe Professional Organizers to finally tame pantry mess and clutter – and revealed the tip that she still uses in her kitchen today.
According to Haack, the best way to organize kitchen cabinets is by separating food and products by the packaging type. Her home has a walk-in pantry that includes drawers, shelves, and built-in and custom organization features. However, you don't need a huge, fancy pantry to improve your kitchen storage. This organization hack can be used to maximize space in small kitchens as well.
Grouping different items in your cupboards or pantry according to the type of packaging will make it so much easier to decide what storage containers to use. Then it's easy to arrange the items into appropriately sized containers, keeping cans with cans, bottles with bottles, packets with packets. Clearly label the containers so that you can find things at a glance. This storage hack even works for deep pantry shelves and upper kitchen cabinets, as it makes it easier to know exactly where to look when you're trying to find something in your pantry.
How to use Christina Haack's pantry organization hack in your own home
To organize your own pantry or kitchen cupboards like Christina Haack, all you need is the right organization tools and a little time. First, take a look at our 33 pantry storage hacks that will leave you with maximum space. Next, make a list of the kitchen products, pantry staples, and go-to ingredients you use on a regular basis. This will determine what type of storage bins you need to buy.
Then hit up your favorite storage container store or website. The best food storage containers are clear or see-through, which make it easier to find what you need at a glance. They can also reduce the risk of food going bad before you use it — always unpack produce from brown paper bags or similar — or buying unnecessary duplicates of products. Only buy containers that you know you'll use, or else you'll have to find storage solutions for your storage solutions.
Finally, organize the products in your cupboards, drawers, and pantry shelves by packaging type. These pull-out drawers are ideal, as are these divided pantry organizers, for storing packets and small items that can't stand up on their own. Clear plastic storage bins are perfect for bottles and cans, while reach-in bins and baskets are great for small boxes. For larger boxes, either leave them on shelves as-is, or store them in larger clear bins.