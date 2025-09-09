The Simple Pantry Organization Tip Christina Haack Uses In Her Kitchen

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Your kitchen cupboards and pantry can get messy and out of control quickly. If you have trouble arranging items, you aren't alone. Even Christina Haack, host of HGTV's "Christina on the Coast", needs professional help with pantry organization. She stated in a now-deleted Instagram post that she used Simply Luxe Professional Organizers to finally tame pantry mess and clutter – and revealed the tip that she still uses in her kitchen today.

According to Haack, the best way to organize kitchen cabinets is by separating food and products by the packaging type. Her home has a walk-in pantry that includes drawers, shelves, and built-in and custom organization features. However, you don't need a huge, fancy pantry to improve your kitchen storage. This organization hack can be used to maximize space in small kitchens as well.

Grouping different items in your cupboards or pantry according to the type of packaging will make it so much easier to decide what storage containers to use. Then it's easy to arrange the items into appropriately sized containers, keeping cans with cans, bottles with bottles, packets with packets. Clearly label the containers so that you can find things at a glance. This storage hack even works for deep pantry shelves and upper kitchen cabinets, as it makes it easier to know exactly where to look when you're trying to find something in your pantry.