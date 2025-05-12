Finally Tame Your Deep Pantry Mess With Just 2 Simple Items

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Does your pantry look like a rummage sale where the dresses have been switched for opened packets of noodles, spices, and cookies? Are you tired of trying to locate a lost bottle of soy sauce on the crumb-covered shelves like a hunter macheteing through an overgrown jungle? It's time to tame that mess of a pantry with just two simple items: Clear containers and lazy susans.

Decanting your packets and boxes of grains, pasta, and lentils into clear deep containers does three things. First, it allows you to clearly see all of your dry goods immediately and notice which items need replenishing or need to be used up in a single glance. For example, you might have an open packet of rice flour that you used once for a gluten free recipe; place it in a transparent box so it's in your eye line and it will act as a reminder to use it in another meal before its expiry date. Second, if you select boxes that cover the depth of your shelf and line them up, nothing will be hidden behind them and forgotten about. The absolute best storage hack for deep pantry shelves is to use long containers that you can pull out like drawers. Third, clear containers make the perfect place to house smaller items that have a similar use or vibe, such as mini bottles of vanilla extract and food colorings used for baking, an assortment of coffee pods, or pre-packed snacks and fruit cups, preventing small items getting lost on the shelves.