Finally Tame Your Deep Pantry Mess With Just 2 Simple Items
Does your pantry look like a rummage sale where the dresses have been switched for opened packets of noodles, spices, and cookies? Are you tired of trying to locate a lost bottle of soy sauce on the crumb-covered shelves like a hunter macheteing through an overgrown jungle? It's time to tame that mess of a pantry with just two simple items: Clear containers and lazy susans.
Decanting your packets and boxes of grains, pasta, and lentils into clear deep containers does three things. First, it allows you to clearly see all of your dry goods immediately and notice which items need replenishing or need to be used up in a single glance. For example, you might have an open packet of rice flour that you used once for a gluten free recipe; place it in a transparent box so it's in your eye line and it will act as a reminder to use it in another meal before its expiry date. Second, if you select boxes that cover the depth of your shelf and line them up, nothing will be hidden behind them and forgotten about. The absolute best storage hack for deep pantry shelves is to use long containers that you can pull out like drawers. Third, clear containers make the perfect place to house smaller items that have a similar use or vibe, such as mini bottles of vanilla extract and food colorings used for baking, an assortment of coffee pods, or pre-packed snacks and fruit cups, preventing small items getting lost on the shelves.
Lazy susans make accessing bottles and cans super-easy
If you're using circular, clear containers, then a lazy susan is the perfect place to store them. These nifty turntables are awesome for organizing a cluttered pantry because you can simply place cans, jars, and bottles on top of them and give them a whirl to easily access every item. They're the ideal shape for stowing bottles of infused oils, vinegars, and spices too, which means you'll never have to move other items out of the way to get your hands on exactly what you need. This also makes it heaps easier to cook freely and quickly making it a superb time-saving pantry storage hack.
Lazy susans are available in a range of sizes so you should be able to find one that fits the dimensions of your food storage area. Of course, you could place several of them next to each other if you have room. Better yet, invest in a rectangular lazy Susan that saves space, instead of a circular one that can create redundant areas on your shelves; this Nostalgiq 360° Rotating Lazy Susan available on Amazon swings out for easy access.
Once you've combatted your messy pantry, consider using a lazy Susan to organize your fridge too. You could even fix up a chalkboard or dry erase board to keep your pantry organization on track and make a note of your weekly meals and available ingredients.