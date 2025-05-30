Organizing Your Kitchen Cabinets? Here's Why You Should Start Focusing On Color

Ask any professional chef, and we bet they'll tell you that an organized kitchen is an important step of making a great meal. From establishing set work stations to keeping tools accessible and drawers tidy, ease and functionality are two of the key factors to consider when it comes to organizing your kitchen. And the same goes for your cabinets. One of the best ways to keep your cupboards in order? Grouping everything by color.

From dinnerware to pantry items and even to produce in your fridge, color-coordinating your things offers multiple benefits. The first, of course, is simply good aesthetics. Seeing everything grouped by color is pleasing to both the eye and brain, and can help us perceive visual harmony and balance, allowing something even as chaotic as a stocked kitchen feel calming and organized. But color coordination has its practical uses as well. For one thing, color coding may help you identify items more quickly and clearly and remember where everything is, whether it's a set of plates or a certain snack.

Additionally, it will allow you to easily take stock of the food, drinks, and ingredients you have (or are running low on) with just a glance. Not only could this reduce the possibility of wasting food, but also save time and money. How many times have you re-purchased an item only to come home and see that you have a fresh pack shoved to the back of your cupboard?