Never Skip These 11 Affordable Pantry Staples At Lidl

There are plenty of reasons people are loyal to Lidl, but the pantry aisle is what really turns casual visitors into regulars. The European-born supermarket chain has been building a reputation for affordable, high-quality basics since the 1970s, and now that it's entered the U.S. market, everyone is getting a taste. While the bakery gets plenty of attention for its buttery croissants, danishes, and assortment of crusty breads, the real allure is its shelf-stable goods. Lidl's prices make other long-standing grocery stores feel wildly inflated, especially kitchen basics that feel like they should be more universally priced.

I first discovered Lidl while living in Spain and have been a routine shopper since locations started popping up in NYC. The grocery store prides itself on stocking foods from all over the world and imports some products from Asia, France, Greece, Italy, Latin America, Spain, and the Middle East. Having these high-quality products at the ready is one thing, but with so many pantry essentials being priced at just a few dollars, recipe planning can get much more creative.

I used to brace myself for the total price when stocking up on oils, extracts, and bulk ingredients, but Lidl makes the shopping trip much more affordable. From pure vanilla extract to blue cheese-stuffed olives, these are the Lidl pantry staples that earn a permanent spot in my cart week after week.

Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.