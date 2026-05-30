Never Skip These 11 Affordable Pantry Staples At Lidl
There are plenty of reasons people are loyal to Lidl, but the pantry aisle is what really turns casual visitors into regulars. The European-born supermarket chain has been building a reputation for affordable, high-quality basics since the 1970s, and now that it's entered the U.S. market, everyone is getting a taste. While the bakery gets plenty of attention for its buttery croissants, danishes, and assortment of crusty breads, the real allure is its shelf-stable goods. Lidl's prices make other long-standing grocery stores feel wildly inflated, especially kitchen basics that feel like they should be more universally priced.
I first discovered Lidl while living in Spain and have been a routine shopper since locations started popping up in NYC. The grocery store prides itself on stocking foods from all over the world and imports some products from Asia, France, Greece, Italy, Latin America, Spain, and the Middle East. Having these high-quality products at the ready is one thing, but with so many pantry essentials being priced at just a few dollars, recipe planning can get much more creative.
I used to brace myself for the total price when stocking up on oils, extracts, and bulk ingredients, but Lidl makes the shopping trip much more affordable. From pure vanilla extract to blue cheese-stuffed olives, these are the Lidl pantry staples that earn a permanent spot in my cart week after week.
Prices are as of the date of publication and may vary based on region.
Canned chicken
Canned chicken doesn't have the best reputation, but that shouldn't scare anyone from Lidl's shelf-stable chicken breast. It's 98% fat-free without any preservatives or icky artificial flavors, and the texture doesn't immediately tell you that it came from a can. The price is around $3 for a 12.5-ounce can, which is a great portion for one or can easily be stretched into a meal for two. Since it's fully cooked chicken breast, it's just one can opener away from a full meal.
I always keep a few cans of Lidl's canned chicken in my pantry for whenever I'm too tired to cook or need a quick protein upgrade for my pasta. Whether you're stirring it into a soup, tossing it into a burrito, or just piling it on toast with a glob of mustard, the flavor holds up. There are plenty of ways to elevate canned chicken, and unless you're craving grilled chicken, it can almost always be used in place of chicken breast. It's one of the most cost-effective protein sources on the market and you don't have to worry about cooking it before it goes bad. It's cheaper per ounce than most deli meat, and a welcome switch-up from the usual canned tuna.
Ground chili peppers
Lidl's Preferred Selection ground red chili peppers deserve permanent refrigerator space after opening. The grocery store also carries a version packed in white wine vinegar, but the olive oil variety is especially good for adding richness and heat to any dish. These little jars instantly wake up bland meals and make simple pantry dinners taste far more interesting. Not to mention, I can grab a 5.9-ounce jar for just $2.49.
I drop spoonfuls into pasta sauces, smear it on sandwiches, swirl it into soups, and pile it on pizza. It's spicy without being overwhelming, and the extra virgin olive oil becomes infused with flavor, making it excellent for drizzling over roasted vegetables or crusty bread. Similar antipasti-style pepper spreads and marinated chilies at specialty grocery stores can cost dramatically more for similarly sized jars. Lidl's version feels like hidden gold tucked into the pantry aisle, especially if you love keeping versatile flavor boosters around.
Pure vanilla extract
Anyone who bakes regularly knows pure vanilla extract can be painfully expensive, which is why Lidl's pure vanilla extract is one of the best pantry deals in the store. The price alone — $3.45 for 2 fluid ounces in NYC — is enough to make it worth grabbing, especially considering some imitation vanilla products (which have their time and place) can cost nearly as much, if not more, elsewhere.
Vanilla extract is one of those ingredients that disappears quickly if you bake often, especially considering the size of the bottles. It goes into cookies, cakes, pancakes, frostings, muffins, overnight oats, whipped cream, and even flavored coffee drinks. Having an affordable bottle on hand makes it much easier to bake freely without having to mentally ration every teaspoon. Lidl's extract has the warm, sweet aroma you want from pure vanilla and performs exactly as expected in baked goods. For occasional bakers, it's a budget-friendly pantry essential that doesn't sacrifice quality.
Chocolate chips
There's no good reason to pay $6 for a bag of chocolate chips, and thanks to Lidl, you don't have to. The mini semi-sweet chocolate morsels are my personal go-to, as smaller chips mean better distribution in cookies and muffins. The semi-sweet flavor is the perfect balance of rich without being cloying sweet and taking over baked treats. The white crème morsels are equally solid and great for blondies, oatmeal cookies, trail mix, or yogurt.
At $4 or so a bag, they are a no-brainer addition to my cart whenever I'm passing through the baking aisle. They also happen to be excellent straight from the bag. Baking, snacking, topping ice cream, stirring into pancake batter — chocolate chips make everything better. While other brands like Ghiradelli may be the gold standard for baking chocolate, Lidl's price is tough to pass up.
Pickles
There are so many different types of pickles, and Lidl seems to carry a good variety of them. Considering the grocery store was first established in Germany, a country known for its pickles, it's no surprise that the pickled section is impressively stocked. Aside from the German-style whole dill pickles, the aisles are packed with classic kosher dill spears and sandwich slices, bread and butter chips, and little cornichons, all in an assortment of spicy and sweet brines.
The variety and quality alone is notable but the prices are undeniable. A jumbo jar of German dill pickles weighing nearly 60 ounces can last you weeks, and it will only cost you $3 in NYC. Most other jars ring up for even less, and that's without any of Lidl's discounts. The dills are properly sour with the right amount of crunch, and they live in my cupboard. With Lidl's pickle prices often breaking down to just a few cents per ounce, you'll save significantly compared to pricier name-brand jars, and the quality doesn't suffer in the slightest.
Jalapeño slices
If you're anything like me and sprinkle jalapeños onto dishes like salt, Lidl will be your saving grace. The fresh jalapeños are always a great deal, often costing under a dollar for an 8-ounce bag, and the jarred, sliced peppers are another great shelf-stable option. The 16-ounce jar doesn't last long in my house, but for under $3, that's acceptable. Lidl's jarred jalapeño slices have a touch of sea salt that keeps every bite balanced and creates the perfect heat-to-spicy brine ratio.
These sliced hot peppers can truly go into any dish. I toss them on nachos and tacos, simmer them in sauces, layer them in sandwiches, and whip them into frittatas and omelets (which are technically different). This is one of those jarred ingredients that becomes a full-time resident of the refrigerator door.
Balsamic vinegar
Vinegar is one of the pricier pantry staples that often come with a big gulp at checkout, but Lidl makes re-upping on this essential much easier to stomach. Lidl's Preferred Selection balsamic vinegar of Modena is imported straight from Italy and is cheaper than any other bottle I've found of this quality.
There is also the aged version that's slightly more expensive, although it's still only around $4 for an 8.4-ounce bottle. The latter's acidity is much higher, giving it a richer and deeper flavor. It has the characteristic sweetness and slight viscosity that makes it worth drizzling over fresh strawberries, sharp cheese, or an elevated Caprese salad. There are dozens of unique ways to use balsamic vinegar besides these as well, like in marinades, to deglaze a pan, or to uplift any salad dressing. It can even be drizzled over ice cream for a special treat. At this price and quality, both bottles deserve a spot in your cabinet.
Olives
Olives are a charcuterie board staple, a favored martini garnish, and an entirely acceptable snack, and Lidl stocks a selection that exceeds expectations. The blue cheese-stuffed olives are the true standout at only $3.35 for a 7-ounce jar. Other brands cost double, making Lidl's version attainable on a casual weekday rather than a special occasion.
The olives are meaty and briny, and the blue cheese filling is sharp and creamy. Together, they're the perfect bite that disappears fast at a dinner party or is gulped down with the first sip of a martini. Considering how impressive Lidl's cheese section is, it's no surprise the funky blue tucked into the olives is just as delicious. The garlic-stuffed variety is equally good in pasta, on a mezze plate, or sprinkled on a salad.
Olive tapenade
Two dollars for good olive tapenade is not something you should take for granted — some specialty jars can cost as much as $13, and the quality rarely justifies the markup. Lidl stocks both Eridanous kalamata and green olive tapenades at just a few dollars each. The latter is especially excellent and harder to come by than the black olive version. Made with green olives and red capia pepper, it's bright, a little briny, herbaceous without being abrasive, and versatile enough to work its way into dozens of meals.
Spread any of Lidl's tapenades on a baguette with fresh ricotta, blend them into pasta, stuff them under the skin of a chicken before roasting, or use them as the base of a quick dipping sauce. The Kalamata version is richer and earthier, better suited to braises and bold dishes. Keep both on hand and you'll find yourself reaching for them constantly.
Spices and seasoning blends
Lidl's spice aisle is wildly underrated, especially when it comes to the seasoning blends and glass bottle grinders. The store carries all the pantry basics you'd expect, but the real treasures are the blends, which make quick cooking dramatically easier. Even better, many of the grinders come with sturdy glass bottles rather than flimsy plastic containers. The prices are low enough that experimenting with different spices feels fun instead of risky. You can grab classics like Italian seasoning, garlic powder, taco seasoning, and everyday spices without watching your grocery total skyrocket.
Some of the more interesting blends are even better, including gyro seasoning, French-style garlic parsley, pepper medley blends, and savory herb mixes that instantly upgrade proteins or vegetables. Good seasoning blends are essentially shortcut ingredients, making sheet-pan dinners taste more complex, helping quick marinades come together in seconds, and rescuing bland leftovers. Lidl makes stocking a well-rounded spice cabinet feel surprisingly affordable, which is part of why the pantry section there is so hard to resist.
Pancake and waffle mix
Fluffy pancakes can turn any sour mood around, and Lidl's big box of buttermilk pancake and waffle mix is bound to keep everyone smiling for the foreseeable future. The 32-ounce box is just about $2 and is a "complete" mix, meaning water is the only missing ingredient. It may not have made our reviewer's list of the best pancake mixes, but I think it's hard to rival Lidl's quality and price.
Since it doesn't require eggs, milk, or butter, you're already saving a fortune on breakfast, and the results taste just as good as the pillowy pancakes and golden-brown waffles you'd get from the diner. Even for a big breakfast family, this box should last weeks, and it might even be better than your favorite name-brand box.
Methodology
As a consistent Lidl shopper, I restock all of my pantry items from its shelves. To determine which of Lidl's classic pantry items shouldn't be skipped, I considered the quality, the price per ounce, and uniqueness of the product. Not only are these pantry items far more affordable than other name brands and specialty labels from other grocery stores, but they each have their own distinctive flavors that I often prefer over the more expensive options.