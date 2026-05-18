Imitation Vanilla Extract Works Better Than Real Vanilla In One Situation

If you, too, are an experienced home baker, you know that the amount of vanilla a recipe calls for is usually just a suggestion. There's nothing that can replace the flavor and boldness of real vanilla extract, except for, well, imitation vanilla extract. The difference between the two is that real vanilla is extracted from the vanilla orchid, while artificial vanilla is made with a synthetic substitute. As such, artificial vanilla tends to be cheaper than real vanilla, and some people argue that real vanilla extract should be avoided altogether.

That being said, there are some instances when you can (and can't) substitute synthetic vanilla for real vanilla and vice versa. One of these instances is high-heat baking, in which synthetic vanilla extract is preferred. This includes recipes like cookies and cakes. The flavor compounds inside the real vanilla will break down when exposed to heat, leaving behind vanillin. You're going to get the same flavor from synthetic vanilla here anyway (and some people even think that the flavor of synthetic vanilla is stronger in cookies than the real stuff), which means that you'll save yourself money by using imitation vanilla.