Avoid These 13 Mistakes When Baking Bundt Cakes

Perhaps the most common way a Bundt cake can flop is by not coming out cleanly, in one piece, from the pan. It has the potential to look so beautiful, and it's almost heartbreaking when bits of cake stick to the pan, leaving you to piece it together manually. The most important way to avoid this is to add enough grease to the pan. Whether you use butter, oil, or non-stick spray, you have to make sure to be generous and get it in every nook and cranny.

You can use a brush to do this, but I advise people to get their hands dirty and use their fingers to do the greasing, even if they're using a spray. This is because you'll be able to feel if there are dry spots around the edges of each ripple. If you're using a non-stick spray, spray it all over the pan, but then use your hands to spread it evenly.

Make sure your hands are washed first, then go to town greasing your pan. However, it's important that you don't add your grease too early. There were times when I greased my pan as the first step, and by the time my batter was ready to be poured in, the grease had slowly been drizzling down the pan and pooled at the bottom. Always do the greasing just before you're about to pour the batter in to avoid this, and try to have an evenly greased pan.